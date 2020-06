© File illustration M. Weiss/Chandra X -ray Center/GlobalLookPress

"The new merged black hole gets this kick and there's material dragged along with that. [It] slams into this gaseous environment around it and you get a shock front - that's the initial cause of the flare."

Analysis of a collision between two black holes in a distant region of space has revealed the existence of light, the first time such an association has been made with the phenomenon.are caused by objects moving at very high speeds, such as when two black holes orbit and then merge with one another.Remarkably, the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at thehad its telescope focused on the same region of space at the same time - and detected an explosive flare in the vicinity. The research, published in astrophysics journal Physical Review Letters on Thursday,The revelation could help prove the existingPrior to the discovery, black holes were thought to merge in stellar graveyards, where there is little gas or dust that can heat up and glow."The expectation has always been that there would be no electromagnetic counterpart" to the merger's gravitational-wave signal, Matthew Graham, principal scientist at ZTF and first author on the study, explained to CNET.and that black holes can and do exist in regions with matter that can be heated or lit up.Accretion disks are intense environments filled with gas, dust, stars and black holes. The research team believed that it was in such a location that the pair of black holes merged, an act that disturbed the surrounding space dust and debris and caused the flare as a result. Graham told CNET:The LIGO/Virgo collaboration is yet to confirm what type of colossal cosmic event occurred but that,