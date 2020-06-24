© Andres Stapff/Reuters



A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has rattled large swaths of southern and central Mexico, according to the country's national seismological service.The quakeMexican newspapers said there were. Claudia Sheinbaum, the city's mayor, tweeted: "So far no major incidents [reported]."said Richard Hanson, an American who runs an NGO in Oaxaca's state capital."Our fan was moving around a lot, you could hear the noise of the walls and the earth moving, things stared falling off the shelves in the kitchen and crashing and breaking on the ground."Outside Hanson said "people were running out of buildings, screaming and getting on the ground ... Some people were just running to any open space."In a social media "message to the Mexican people" president Andrés Manuel López Obrador officials were struggling to make contact with people in Oaxaca to verify the situation there."So far no damage has been reported to us," he said. "We don't have communications with Oaxaca."More details to follow ...