Are children who consume prodigious amounts of sugary drinks at higher risk for cardiovascular disease?Can a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and legumes reduce the risk of hip fractures in older adults?Should sweetened yogurts be a part of a healthy diet for toddlers making their first foray into solid food?These and other nutrition-related questions will be addressed on Wednesday when a panel of 20 nutrition scientists meeting publicly by videoconference , discusses suggested changes to the federal government's Dietary Guidelines for Americans , recommendations that directly impact the eating habits of millions of people through food stamp policies, school lunch menus and the product formulations embraced by food manufacturers.The guidelines, updated every five years by the Department of Agriculture and Department of Health and Human Services, have long prompted jousting among nutrition advocates and food industry interests, like pork producers and soda companies, seeking to influence the final document. But the process this year is especially fraught, given the Trump administration's skepticism of science and its well-established deference to corporate interests."Amid a pandemic made worse by diet-related disease that's hitting black and Indigenous communities hardest, junk food corporations should be paying for their abuses, not stacking scientific panels and official drafting committees," said Ashka Naik, the research director at the advocacy group Corporate Accountability "Throughout the entire 2020-2025 dietary guidelines process, we have relied on the nation's leading scientists and dietary experts to inform our development of science-based guidelines and have taken numerous steps to promote transparency, integrity, and public involvement," Pam Miller, the agency's Food and Nutrition Service Administrator, said in the statement.The final guidelines, scheduled for release later this year, shape federal food programs in schools, prisons and military bases that sustain one in four Americans.The coronavirus pandemic has fueled a greater sense of urgency over the guidelines, given emerging research suggesting that people with diet-related illnesses like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease have a significantly higher risk of developing serious complications from Covid-19.Such diseases, like Covid-19 itself, have struck African-American and Hispanic communities particularly hard. The members of the nutrition panel, however, are almost all white.Although the federal government has expanded the size of the scientific advisory panel, increased opportunities for public input and sought to introduce greater transparency into the workings of the panel by livestreaming its meetings, a wide array of critics has been attacking this year's process as deeply flawed.One reason is the panel's recommendations are ultimately suggestions that can be discarded by agency staff who draw up the guidelines.President Trump, who regularly broadcasts his fondness for fast food, has shown little interest in the nation's nutritional well being.Many nutrition experts were disappointed with the 2015 guidelines issued during the Obama administration, which did not explicitly urge Americans to eat less meat and eliminated longstanding limits on dietary cholesterol, changes that pleased the nation's egg and beef producers.This year, federal officials excised any discussion of sustainability."This year's committee has really been hamstrung from the beginning," said Stephanie Feldstein, the population and sustainability director at the Center for Biological Diversity. Marion Nestle , a nutrition expert at New York University who served on the advisory panel in 1995, said the large number of experts with industry ties reflected the dearth of public funding for nutrition science, which forces many researchers to accept funding from food companies and industry associations.Despite concerns about this year's process, Ms. Nestle said she believed the new guidelines would likely resemble the recommendations that were issued five years ago. The bigger issue, she said, is that most Americans will find the guidelines hard to decipher and unsure how to apply them to their own eating habits."Every five years, the guidelines get longer and more complicated," she said. "In my view, the advice is the same: Eat your vegetables don't gain too much weight and avoid junk foods with a lot of salt, sugar and saturated fat."Andrew Jacobs is a health and science reporter, based in New York. He previously reported from Beijing and Brazil and had stints as a metro reporter, Styles writer and national correspondent, covering the American South. @AndrewJacobsNYT