This year, as they do every five years, federal officials will publish a new version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. These periodic updates to federal nutrition guidelines influence everything from school lunches and military meals to public health initiatives and products developed by the food industry.Responding to new research showing that low-carb, high-fat diets help people stay healthy, the committee that drafts the guidelines is now considering recommending a low-carb dietary pattern. However, at the end of October, committee members announced that the supposedly "low-carb" pattern they were debating would still encourage people to consume almost half of their calories from carbohydrates.That's not even close to low-carb, and there's no clinical evidence to support it. Unless the committee changes course, the guidelines will continue to give unhealthy dietary advice.The dietary guidelines have long advised people to gorge themselves on carbohydrates, such as grains and starches, while shunning fat-laden foods, such as cheese. The first set of guidelines, published in 1980, recommended people to "avoid too much fat" and increase calories "from carbohydrates to supply your body's energy needs." The most recent guidelines suggest limiting calories from saturated fats.Plenty of research indicates carbohydrate-heavy diets are to blame. Consider one study from Tulane University that tracked people on either low-carb or low-fat diets. After a year, people in the low-carb group lost nearly 8 pounds more than those in the low-fat group.This is why the guidelines' drafting committee may recommend a low-carb diet pattern as a healthy option, but, unfortunately, the committee's potential recommendation, a diet that derives up to 45% of calories from carbohydrates, won't be effective. That limit is far too high. Additionally, it's better to limit the grams of carbohydrates people consume rather than define diets according to percentages.The federal dietary guidelines need a major overhaul and not an incremental change if their aim is actually to provide nutritional advice that can improve health. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear likely to happen, at least not soon.Doug Reynolds is the CEO of LowCarbUSA, a group that organizes conferences on low-carb science. One of its recent publications is Clinical Guidelines for Therapeutic Carbohydrate Reduction