Show Me the Chow

"Diets were purchased from Specialty Feeds (Perth, Western Australia) and formulated to have the same total energy content (isocaloric) but different ratios in protein to carbohydrate with fixed fat. Each diet was based on [emphasis mine] the rodent diet AIN-93G (Specialty Feeds) and formulated to contain all essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids for growth in mice. The primary dietary protein component was casein, the main carbohydrate component was starch, and the main fat component was soy oil."

All Carbohydrates Are Not Created Equal

The Experiment

Dairy Is Different

"When intact casein has been offered to rodents, there have been some reports that individuals have refused to eat it, even to the extent of suffering weight loss and death."

"Intervention studies provide evidence that dairy proteins have more potent effects on insulin and incretin secretion compared to other commonly consumed animal proteins."

yet there wasn't a single morsel of meat of any kind in his study.

Questioning the Science

Are mice and humans supposed to eat the same amounts and types of protein and carbohydrate? The digestive tract of a mouse is markedly different from the human digestive tract because it is designed to handle a different diet - one that is much higher in fibrous plant foods. Is lowering protein to 5 percent of daily calories safe for human beings? According to this USDA protein calculator, a 65-year-old woman weighing 135 pounds whose activity level is low should consume 49 grams of protein per day, which represents 10 percent of her total daily calories. This estimate is based on the current international RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance) for protein, which is set at 0.8 grams per kilogram body weight per day - but scientists are questioning whether this level of protein may be too low for older people. In fact, a growing body of research suggests that healthy older people may need to eat between 1.0 and 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram body weight per day (12.5 to 15 percent of daily calories) to maintain muscle mass and support optimal health, and that people with certain health problems or higher activity levels may need to eat even more than that.

What's the Real Headline?

"In our study, the calorie-restricted diet and LPHC [Low-Protein-High-Carbohydrate] diets were associated with modest improvements in behavioural and cognitive outcomes, although results were mainly limited to females and inconsistent."

Every chow in this study was made from junk food.

If your diet consists entirely of ultra-processed mystery pellets made from dairy protein extract, refined starches, sugar, and soybean oil, and you are a mouse, your brain may be slightly better off if you switch to mystery pellets much lower in dairy protein extract and a little bit higher in refined starches and/or sugar. We're not going to tell you exactly how much sugar, starch or dextrinized starch should be in your pellets, but we don't think you should worry about such details. Instead, we'd like you to simply believe that more carbohydrate is always good (regardless of degree of refinement), protein (by which we hope you'll assume we mean meat) is bad, and that we have conducted a serious study relevant to human nutrition that is worthy of your consideration.