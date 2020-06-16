O:H header
Welcome to another addition of "In the News", where we look through some of the latest health headlines and give the Objective:Health take.

A whistleblower, or whistleblowers, have come forward from the committee for the Dietary Guidelines for Americans stating there are very problematic issues with the process of coming up with the guidelines every five years. Anyone paying attention will be thoroughly unsurprised by this news. We discuss the ramifications.

Also in the news, the New York State Bar Association has come up with some recommendations based on what has been learned from the COVID-19 fiasco. And what tops the list? Mandatory vaccinations, of course!

Join us for our discussion on these topics and more on this episode of Objective:Health.


