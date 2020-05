© Getty Images

In the coming months, much conversation will be centered around how to mitigate and prepare for pandemics like COVID-19. As we look at the death toll from this disease, reports show that many of the people who died had obesity and other related ailments including Type 2 diabetes.The cost of avoiding pandemics will link to the overall cost of health care, but the bigger cost we should be looking at is the cost of poor nutrition, and how the current U.S. Dietary Guidelines are hurting our nation rather than helping it.Right now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are in the process of updating the U.S. Dietary Guidelines — the government's nutrition policy. But once again, they will be leaving most Americans behind by focusing their recommendations exclusively on the healthy population, a shockingly low percentage of us Since the U.S. Dietary Guidelines were introduced, adult obesity rates have doubled, while childhood obesity has tripled. Annual medical spending attributed to obesity nationally is nearly $150 billion , about half of which is paid to Medicare and Medicaid. And rates continue to climb. Researchers have estimated that by 2030 if obesity trends continue unchecked, obesity-related medical costs alone could rise by $48 to $66 billion a year in the United States The American Diabetes Association estimated that the total cost of diagnosed diabetes rose to $327 billion in 2017 from $245 billion in 2012, a 26 percent increase over a five-year perio d and diabetes rates continue to rise. There is no question that nutrition therapy can prevent and reverse the effects of obesity, prediabetes and diabetes, and there is a good chance other chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer and neurological conditions would be positively affected as well.The science is overwhelming supporting restricting carbohydrates as a therapeutic approach to manage obesity, prediabetes and diabetes. The case is urgent, and the solution is apparent. What remains is for the U.S. government to step up and safeguard public health immediately.Jeff S. Volek, Ph.D., R.D., is a full professor in the Department of Human Sciences at The Ohio State University, he has published 320 peer-reviewed articles examining health and performance effects of low-carbohydrate diets and other dietary and exercise patterns.