The Global Influence of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Diet

Authors: Jim E Banta, Jerry W Lee, Georgia Hodgkin, Zane Yi, Andrea Fanica and Joan Sabaté acknowledge their 'Conflicts of Interest' as "All authors are Seventh-day Adventists employed by a university affiliated with the SDA Church. The church and university had no role in the design of the study; in the writing of the manuscript; and in the decision to publish."



"Introduction: For millennia, numerous faith traditions have encouraged adherents to limit eating meat, even if temporarily. The Seventh-day Adventist Church, which began in mid-nineteenth-century America explicitly linked theology and food to encourage a vegetarian lifestyle among present and potential believers. The Church also influenced the diet of non-members around the world through its ambitious organizational structure dedicated to education, health care, and the development and mass production of plant-based foods, such as meat analogues, breakfast cereals, and soy milk. Lastly, results of research conducted among vegetarian Adventists and at universities affiliated with the church have greatly contributed to the scientific understanding of the health effects of vegetarian diets and to dietary changes of the society at large.



"Abstract: The emphasis on health ministry within the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) movement led to the development of sanitariums in mid-nineteenth century America. These facilities, the most notable being in Battle Creek, Michigan, initiated the development of vegetarian foods, such as breakfast cereals and analogue meats. The SDA Church still operates a handful of food production facilities around the world.

The first Battle Creek Sanitarium dietitian (Lenna Francis Cooper) was co-founder of the American Dietetics Association which ultimately advocated a vegetarian diet. The SDA Church established hundreds of hospitals, colleges, and secondary schools and tens of thousands of churches around the world, all promoting a vegetarian diet. As part of the 'health message,' diet continues to be an important aspect of the church's evangelistic efforts. In addition to promoting a vegetarian diet and abstinence from alcohol, the SDA church has also invested resources in demonstrating the health benefits of these practices through research. Much of that research has been conducted at Loma Linda University in southern California, where there have been three prospective cohort studies conducted over 50 years. The present study, Adventist Health Study-2, enrolled 96,194 Adventists throughout North America in 2003-2004 with funding from the National Institutes of Health. Adventist Health Studies have demonstrated that a vegetarian diet is associated with longer life and better health.



​"Nutritional sciences, a discipline that started, chronologically speaking, at the same time as Adventism."

Most of the Adventist idiosyncrasies on dietary patterns have been summarized in the book Counsels on Diet and Foods (White, 1938). This book is a compilation of Ellen White's diverse writings on the subject. These were intentionally collected in the late 1920's for the purpose of serving as a textbook for the students in the School of Dietetics at the College of Medical Evangelists (now named Loma Linda University). It has since served as the "reference manual" for the average member, pastor and health professional in search of guidance, inspiration or specific normative behavior. The book provides spiritual and health reasons for believers to reform their diets. It also makes an eloquent connection between dietary habits and physical, as well as spiritual health.

But it does not stop at generalities. Counsels on Diet and Foods contains very specific recommendations on what to eat, how to eat, and what to avoid. Recommendations are made on consumption of fruits, vegetables, cereals, legumes, and nuts; to avoid meats, condiments, heavy desserts and stimulant drinks. And going beyond foods, it even deals with the few nutrients known at that time: fats and proteins. In a seamless treatise the book deals with nutrients, foods, and food patterns. Over all, based on the teachings of this book and despite the cultural influences, a clear message has survived in many lands and persisted through the years in Adventism: the adoption of a simple diet based on plant foods, avoiding flesh but including some animal products: diary and eggs. What, in brief, has been named a lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet.



Low Carbohydrate Healthy Fat principles - where do they fit in?

I respect each and every individuals' right to their personal and religious beliefs. My concern is when Religious Ideology becomes 'Vested Interest' and has the ability to influence dietary guidelines. When the Corporate Church can protect the cereal and grains messaging, and punish advocates of Low Carb, then something is wrong ...

