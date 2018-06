Saturated Fat Strikes Again

Why shouldn't you trust this fat-phobic headline?

Supplemental Table 1. Detailed Diet Composition

© Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. 2018;70:96-117.



They didn't bother to look at the chow ingredients. If this is the case, it is not only lazy - it is scientific malpractice. The single most important thing about any diet study is the composition of the diet. If you don't know what you're testing, you should find another job.

They are (consciously or unconsciously) biased against saturated fat and either don't want readers to know what else was in the chow or can't fathom that any other ingredient matters. Do we have any evidence that these scientists may have an anti-fat agenda? In this case, we absolutely do.

"A well-balanced vegetarian diet that avoids the consumption of meat coupled with intake of legumes, whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables, along with a source of vitamin B12, will promote vigorous health."

© Suzi Smith

A plea for a better process

Journal editors and journalists: please do your homework before publishing or printing nutrition information.

Lock your doors - saturated fat is on the prowl again . . . and this time it's not waiting around until you're middle-aged to clog your arteries and give you diabetes. It's coming for your teenagers' brains. Yes, according to the press release headline announcing this new study in the peer-reviewed journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity, PTSD is the new fatty fear on the block:This new headline about PTSD has already been picked up and published by a number of online news outletsWe've been told for decades that saturated fat is public health enemy number one. It's been easy for us to buy this argument because it sounds so simple, obvious and logical: eating fat should make us fat.1. It's a rat study. If you are a rat, raise your little paw and you may be excused. If not, sit tight and read on. Sadly, none of the media headlines about this study mention that this research was not conducted in human teens.What's so terribly wrong with this study?The answer lies in the chow, my friends.The researchers set out to compare the effects of a "Western high-fat diet" to a standard "control" diet. Unfortunately, the study's authors don't disclose the ingredients in either chow, stating only that both chows are "based on" a formula manufactured by Bio-Serv, catalog #AIN93G. We (should not have to) go to Bio-Serv's website to find the ingredient list for the base formula, which turns out to be:Corn Starch, Casein, Maltodextrin, Sucrose, Soybean Oil, Cellulose, Mineral Mix, Vitamin Mix, L-Cystine, Choline Bitartrate, tBHQ.Poor rats - talk about a highly-processed junky diet. No rat in the wild has access to any of these manufactured ingredients. The truth is that BOTH diets used in this study can be described as "Western" if we define Western diets as being composed of ultra-processed proteins, fats and carbohydrates.The authors buried their description of the nutrient content of each diet in a table in the appendix (see below). Yes, the "Western high-fat" chow reported to raise stress levels in teenage rats was clearly much higher in saturated fat than the control diet. . . but can you find any other significant differences between these two diets?Any (human) high school science student who designed a saturated fat study like this would get an F in biology.Nowhere in their paper do the authors mention or explain any differences between the two diets other than the fat content.In my opinion, the two most likely possibilities for this glaring omission are:This study was conducted at Loma Linda University, a private Seventh-Day Adventist institution in southern California. The diet famously promoted by the Seventh-Day Adventist faith , per their official website is:It is not my intention to cast aspersions on those choosing a vegetarian diet. It is simply my goal to expose bad science and set the record straight about saturated fat. If you aren't convinced of the innocence of saturated fat, I highly recommend familiarizing yourself with the work of two brilliant, pioneering women in the nutrition world who always do their homework:You'll notice I'm not delving into the details of what the Loma Linda researchers claim to have discovered about the effects of diet on rat brain chemistry and behavior. That is because it is not worth anyone's time to do this givenIt took me about 30 minutes to find this study, skim the methods section and look up the ingredients in the chow used in this blatantly biased study. Headlines matter. You have an important responsibility to the scientific community and to the public. Most people don't have access to scientific journal articles (this particular study is not open-access) and even when articles are available to the general public, most people don't have the time or specialized scientific background required to analyze the research themselves.Here's the real headline for you:HIGH-SUGAR, HIGH-FAT, LOW-PROTEIN, HIGH-CALORIE, ULTRA-PROCESSED CHOW NEGATIVELY AFFECTS ADOLESCENT RAT BRAINS.Now I ask you: is that a headline worth printing?