Numerous groups are hunting down, humiliating and ruining the lives of pupils who say a 'wrong' thing, express support for the police, or simply stay silent. And morally illiterate teachers and schools are encouraging it.I don't like vigilantes at the best of times. But when a 16-year-old organiser of @Smithtown_Racist_Callouts brags about outing peers for making racist comments online, in order to prevent them from going to college, you know that something really scary is going on.There are now numerous groups of teenagers in the United States who are devoted to the project of exposing and humiliating other children whose remarks they perceive as racist or problematic. Anonymous Instagram accounts devoted to calling out racist comments made by fellow students have appeared in the United States. Within a few hours, one such account launched at San Marcos High School in San Marcos, California, attracted around 900 new followers.Individual would-be vigilantes have also joined in the game of outing racist teenagers. One Instagram account run by a "white British Male who supports BLM" states : "We don't condone racism - DM us any information on these racist thugs!".This teenager, whose dad is a police officer, swiftly became the target of a hate campaign. She noted that her "own friends were commenting that I was a racist" and that, therefore, they could not support her. "Things travel fast. I'm nervous about my address getting leaked," she noted.I have talked to numerous parents who informed me that their children, some as young as 11 and 12, have been told by their headmaster that "those who think they are colour blind are in fact racists." One school in North London has informed pupils that "silence is racist" and so they need to voice their support for BLM. One mother told me that, in her daughter's school, a group of A-level students were instructed to read 'White Fragility' and acknowledge their racism.Worse still, child vigilantes - in partnership with their morally illiterate educators - are complicit in the act of racializing their schools and their digital lives. In a world where a relatively innocent remark like "blue lives matter" is denounced as a symptom of racism, just about any comment that is not on message can become re-branded as an expression of racial hate. What has happened to the liberal humanist ethos of education?Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works : The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte