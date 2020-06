© Getty Images / Marc Atkins

English football is right to tackle racism. But by endorsing the controversial manifesto of BLM, it's upset some fans and breached FIFA's own guidelines on politicizing the sport.English football resumed hostilities this week and, as usual, matches were mired in controversy, not over the failing goal-line technology that denied Sheffield United against Aston Villa in the Premier League, but becauseNo one, except the most pig-headed of racists, argues with the sentiment.That's because the UK arm of Black Lives Matter is not just about achieving racial equality. If it were, then that would be the end of the discussion.But it states on its crowdfunding page , which so far has raised nearly £1m in just a couple of weeks, "We're guided by a commitment to dismantle imperialism, capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy and the state structures that disproportionately harm black people in Britain and around the world."We build deep relationships across the diaspora and strategise to challenge the rise of the authoritarian right-wing across the world, from Brazil to Britain."Yet those in the football hierarchy, fresh from the embarrassment caused by Manchester City and England's Raheem Sterling highlighting the dire lack of black or other minority-ethnic football managers operating at the top level, decided that, while the fans were not invited to attend matches, they could make an arbitrary decision to politicize the sport. Out of sight, out of mind.Even the sporting of Remembrance Day poppies on shirts in international matches has led to fines. It's been a long-standing position in football. And it's enshrined in the rules of the world governing body, FIFA, which states that equipment "must not have any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements or images."If FIFA has any real jurisdiction, then why has the Premier League all of a sudden decided to make its own rules?Before you jump to conclusions that anyone objecting to BLM on football shirts must be a racist or a bigot, consider the complaints in the context of some of the events that have happened over the past few weeks in towns and cities across the UK.The statues debate divided many, even turning into something rather nasty in some quarters. There were those who felt that BLM supporters - maybe not even the core organisation itself - were trying to erase a history that has much more of which to be proud than ashamed.No one in English football even read the small print. It looks like a typical panicked case of 'We must do something! What's the most obvious gesture we can make for maximum effect?'. And so it is we have shirts emblazoned with 'Black Lives Matter'.I repeat: no one can argue with the sentiment. But the implementation shows that the Premier League still has a long way to go in dealing with, or even understanding, racism in its sport.