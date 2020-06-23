© engin akyurt / Unsplash

The State Is A State Of Mind

Why Are You Really Wearing A Face Mask

We call this a free and open democratic State.

The Science Behind Wearing A Face Mask

In terms of wearing a mask our advice is clear, that wearing a mask if you don't have an infection really reduces the risk almost not at all."

The evidence on face masks has always been quite variable, quite weak. It's quite difficult to know exactly, there's no real trials on it."

The evidence around the use of masks by the general public, especially outdoors, is extremely weak."

The recommendation from SAGE is completely clear, which is there is weak evidence of a small effect in which a face mask can prevent a source of infection going from somebody who is infected to the people around them."

That doesn't mean surgical masks, which we must keep for clinical settings. It means the kind of face covering you can easily make at home....wearing a face covering offers some - albeit limited - protection against the spread of the virus."

N95-masked health-care workers (HCW) were significantly more likely to experience headaches. Face mask use in HCW was not demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds."

None of the studies reviewed showed a benefit from wearing a mask, in either HCW or community members in households (H)."

There were 17 eligible studies. ... None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask ⁄ respirator use and protection against influenza infection."

We identified 6 clinical studies ... In the meta-analysis of the clinical studies, we found no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in associated risk of (a) laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, (b) influenza-like illness, or (c) reported work-place absenteeism."

Among 2862 randomized participants, 2371 completed the study and accounted for 5180 HCW-seasons. ... Among outpatient health care personnel, N95 respirators vs medical masks as worn by participants in this trial resulted in no significant difference in the incidence of laboratory-confirmed influenza."

A total of six RCTs involving 9171 participants were included. There were no statistically significant differences in preventing laboratory-confirmed influenza, laboratory-confirmed respiratory viral infections, laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection and influenza-like illness using N95 respirators and surgical masks....The 4 use of N95 respirators compared with surgical masks is not associated with a lower risk of laboratory-confirmed influenza."

In terms of preventing the spread of COVID 19 there is no evidence that they achieve anything at all.

The evidence is not sufficiently strong to support widespread use of face masks as a protective measure against COVID-19."

The lack of statistical power prevents us to draw formal conclusion regarding effectiveness of face masks in the context of a seasonal epidemic."

Canini et al. (2010)

Face masks could offer an important tool for contributing to the management of community transmission of Covid19."

Wearing A Face Mask Because Reasons

It's an offer you can't refuse because you need to go to work.

The State, on the other hand, has some very clear ambitions and ordering you to muzzle yourself is an important part of your

operant conditioning

.

A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened...The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent."

Use media to increase sense of personal threat."

next time you see someone refusing to wear a face mask, don't assume that you are doing the right thing and they're not