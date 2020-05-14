"Wearing medical masks when not indicated may cause unnecessary cost, procurement burden and create a false sense of security that can lead to neglecting other essential measures such as hand hygiene practices."

Place mask carefully to cover mouth and nose and tie securely to minimise any gaps between the face and the mask While in use, avoid touching the mask; - remove the mask by using appropriate technique (i.e. do not touch the front but remove the lace from behind) After removal or whenever you inadvertently touch a used mask, clean hands by using an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water if visibly soiled. replace masks with a new clean, dry mask as soon as they become damp/humid Do not re-use single-use masks Discard single-use masks after each use and dispose of them immediately upon removal. Cloth (e.g. cotton or gauze) masks are not recommended under any circumstance.

The Evidence For the Effectiveness of Wearing Masks Does Not Exist

"Masks won't protect the average person because they will wear them incorrectly and autocontaminate themselves."



Prof Perencevich added: "I've never seen a person practice hand hygiene before removing a mask in public and then after removing the mask."



He told Forbes that the average healthy person does not need to have a mask.



"There's no evidence that wearing masks on healthy people will protect them," he said. "They wear them incorrectly, and they can increase the risk of infection because they're touching their face more often."

"In conclusion there remains a substantial gap in the scientific literature on the effectiveness of face masks to reduce transmission of influenza virus infection. While there is some experimental evidence that masks should be able to reduce infectiousness under controlled conditions, there is less evidence on whether this translates to effectiveness in natural settings. There is little evidence to support the effectiveness of face masks to reduce the risk of infection."