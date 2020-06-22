Jesus facepalm
Shaun King said Monday it's time for anything resembling "white Jesus" to be expunged from the public square.

The staunch Black Lives Matter activist made the comments as online activists continued to debate which statues and monuments were culturally unacceptable in 2020.

The May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, under the weight of Minneapolis police served as the impetus for activists to tear down statues of historical figures like Christopher Columbus and George Washington.

"Yes," Mr. King said regarding his support for tearing down images of Christ. "All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form [of] white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down."

The activist doubled down on the matter in response to feedback.

"Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down," he said. "They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.

In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down."

Mr. King, a stalwart liberal, recently made headlines by spotlighting the political power wielded by Democrats in cities with the most racial unrest.