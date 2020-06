© Amazon



Selective Problem Solving

The Not-So-New New Normal

About the Author:

Raul Diego is a MintPress News Staff Writer, independent photojournalist, researcher, writer and documentary filmmaker.

Should you be one of the dozens of people working minimum ten-hour shifts at Amazon's fulfillment center in Kent, Washington these days, you might very well be at the vanguard ofThe 1 million-square-foot facility located about 20 miles south of Seattle isAs described, the device itself doesn't exactly seem to be state-of-the-art.The idea is to startle workers who may inadvertently (or purposely) violate social distancing rules with flashing lights and digital alarm bellsThe rationale, of course, is to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But, there is more just day-to-day workplace safety involved in this Orwellian application of technology straight out of Fritz Lang's Metropolis In the case that an employee is found to have contracted the virus - as happened in March at this very facility -,in the age of COVID-19. Testing and the ostensible development of the device came as a result of pressure from multiple State governments this past May when 13 Attorney Generals called on Amazon and its subsidiary Whole Foods to implement stricter protection policies.The pressure brought on the online retail giant by attorney generals from Massachusetts to New Mexico cites lapses in Amazon's "policies and processes that relate to notifying people of coronavirus developments at its stores," noting that "Many of our States' consumer protection laws require businesses to provide truthful information and disclose material information to consumers" in a letter sent to Whole Foods' CEO, John Mackey.However, Amazon's quick implementation of a solution to the state's requests speaks to the direct interest he has in relation to such technologies, as opposed to the more structural problems at his facilities many have been complaining about for much longer.Maren Costa's 15-year career at Amazon was let go in April after speaking out about the company's ecological footprint. Her colleague, Emily Cunningham, was also fired. They and a third employee had founded "Amazon Employees for Climate Justice" and were planning a virtual rally that same month.Costa acknowledged that Amazon had previously warned her about her activism, but stated that she had "no regrets" over standing up for her beliefs. Amazon has so far ignored calls by advocacy groups to re-instate her and her former colleagues. Innovations to further control workers through devices like the one now being tested in Kent, however, have gained plenty of traction in upper management circles.Other techniques to enforce social distancing are being rolled out in different facilities.The solution leverages earlier applications, which used machine learning and artificial intelligence to "help site leaders identify high traffic areas". The Distance Assistant uses a stand-alone monitor that displays on-screen indicators to "remind and encourage associates to maintain appropriate distance from others."Amazon foresees these kinds of technologies proliferating in the near futureAmazon has begun deploying " hundreds of these units " over the following weeks and, at least one still-employed vice president and engineer, looks forward to other companies following suit and building their own version of the "Distance Assistant".