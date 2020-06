© Reuters / Eddie Keogh; Global Look Press / Khalil Dawood

Destruction of Iraq

War in Syria and Yemen

By focusing on the historical crimes of Western imperialism, we are in danger of forgetting that some terrible wrongs were done more recently in US-led 'regime-change' operations for which no one has yet apologized.Yet while the 'old' imperialism and anyone associated with it is completely beyond the pale, the new turbo-charged, 'politically correct' imperialism, which often masquerades under a 'progressive' or 'humanitarian' banner, gets off very lightly. Consider what has happened these past 30 years.In 2003, Iraq, already targeted for years with draconian sanctions which caused great harm to the civilian population, including the death of many children, was subject to an all-out military assault on the fraudulent grounds that its leader Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction which could be assembled and launched within 45 minutes.The pretext for the assault was that Muammar Gaddafi was about to slaughter the inhabitants of Benghazi. But five years later, after the country lay in ruins, the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee report held that 'the proposition that Muammar Gaddafi would have ordered the massacre of civilians in Benghazi was not supported by the available evidence.' Just like Iraqi WMDs.In 2017, it emerged that black Africans were being sold at slave markets in 'liberated' Libya for as little as $400.After Libya came another imperialist regime-change op in Syria, which entailed once again the sponsoring of violent extremists, and British involvement in the war in Yemen - described by UNICEF as the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.Surely we should feel more strongly about these operations than those which took place centuries ago?Yet we don't.To make it clear: this is not about absolving Cecil Rhodes. My wife and I visited the Kimberley Mine Museum in South Africa a few years ago and we were appalled about the way the indigenous black people were treated by the utterly ruthless individuals who made vast fortunes out of Africa's mineral resources.If you're being cynical, you could say it's far better for today's power elites that we do indeed focus on historical figures in funny old clothes from centuries past who did bad things, than those following in their footsteps today. Because if we did concentrate more on current imperialism, the power elites might actually lose their power.