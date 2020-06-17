© Google Earth – CNES/ Airbus Maxar Technologies

Russia is preparing to establish a military base near the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria, the Zaman al-Wsl news outlet reported on June 14.Citing a special source, the outlet said the base will be established at the Palmyra Air Base. A Syrian military delegation headed by Maj. Gen. Tawfiq Khaddour, commander of the air forces' 22Air Division, reportedly handed the base to the Russian military a while ago., in addition to everything related or belong to regime forces, whether it is military or logistical," the source said., which will be also used as a commercial airport in the future. However, this scenario is highly unlikely.Click to see full-size image. By Google Earth - CNES/ Airbus Maxar TechnologiesThe information provided by Zaman al-Wsl are yet to be verified. Nonetheless, Russia may be indeed interested in boosting its presence in central Syria. A Russian base in Palmyra could forward anti-terrorism efforts in the region, where ISIS is still active.