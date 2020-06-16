© Roman Pilipey/EPA



Authorities in Beijing have locked down residential compounds and fired officials over a new Covid-19 outbreak, as health officials warned the risk of the outbreak worsening was "very high".On Monday,The wholesale market was closed on Saturday after it was identified as being at the centre of a new cluster of cases."The risk of the epidemic spreading is very high, so we should take resolute and decisive measures," Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing city government, said at a press briefing on Monday. On Sunday he said Beijing had entered "an extraordinary period".Beijing, which had previously gone 55 days in which the only new infections were citizens returning from other countries, has reported a total of 79 cases in the past four days. The first case in the new outbreak was discovered on Thursday after a 52-year old man surnamed Tang was confirmed to have the virus. On Friday, authorities reported another six cases - all of them, including Tang, linked to the Xinfadi market.The city of Daqing, in the north-eastern province of Heilongjiang, has started to require travellers from Beijing to undergo 21 days of isolation.Two cases in Liaoning province and three in the surrounding Hebei province are believed to be connected to those in Beijing. On Monday, Sichuan province reported one more suspected case. A flight to Guangzhou in southern China from Dhaka, Bangladesh was cancelled after 17 passengers tested positive for the virus.Residential compounds in Beijing have reinstated security checks and made loudspeaker announcements, phone calls and house visits asking all residents who have visited the Xinfadi market to report their recent travel. Schools have been suspended and temperature checks at malls and public places have resumed, after weeks of relaxed measures.In an afternoon press conference, Xu Ying of the Beijing municipal party committee organisation department, saidThe new cases in Beijing are especially alarming given the strict travel restrictions and quarantine measures the city imposed to prevent cases from other parts of the country spreading to the capital. Beijing had begun to return to normal with residents returning to work and going out again.On Sunday, Beijing ordered all companies to vet their employees and require any who visited the Xinfadi market or had contact with those at the market to quarantine at home for 14 days.Fish farmers Norway Royal Salmon and Bakkafrost told Reuters China had stopped imports of salmon.The closure of the Xinfadi market - a sprawling complex for sales of meat and produce as well as seafood that supplies as much as 80% of the city's produce, according to state media - has raised concerns about food shortages. On Monday, officials pledged to increase supplies to keep prices and stocks stable.Researchers said they were still investigating the origins of the new outbreak, with some suggesting it had come from overseas. "said Yang Peng, an epidemiologist with the Beijing city government.Yang said, according to state media, adding that the virus could have been on contaminated meat or spread from the faeces of people at the market.China, which has reported a total of 83,000 Covid infections and an official death toll of 4,634, has bragged of its success in beating the virus. But analysts and researchers have cast doubt on the reported figures while critics have underlined the suppression of information during the early critical weeks of the outbreak.Globally, confirmed cases have now passed 7.9 million, with more than 433,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.Global Times editor Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter: