"an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty.



The court "has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners."

'Corruption And Misconduct'

After Trump signed the executive order on June 11, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court."Attorney General Bill Barr accused "foreign powers like Russia" of manipulating The Hague-based court "in pursuit of their own agenda."The United States is among dozens of countries that are not parties to the Rome treaty that established the ICC in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in areas where perpetrators might not otherwise face justice.In a statement, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the actions of the courtMcEnany alleged that the court continues to pursue politically motivated investigations against the U.S. and its partners, including Israel, and that "adversary nations are manipulating" the ICC.The United States also has "strong reason to believe there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the International Criminal Court office of the prosecutor, calling into question the integrity of its investigation into American service members," the White House spokeswoman said.Court officials -- and their family members -- involved in the probe can also be blocked from entering the United States. The Trump administration already imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees last year.In November 2017, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda asked judges to initiate an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan since May 2003.But in April 2019, an ICC pretrial chamber rejected the inquiry as not being in the "interests of justice" because it would likely fail due to lack of cooperation.In March this year, the ICC's Appeals Chamber in March ruled that the investigation could go ahead - a decision Pompeo at the time described as "reckless."U.S. forces and other foreign troops intervened in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States and overthrew the Taliban government.