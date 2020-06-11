© David Ramos/Getty Images

"We are teetering on a dictatorship" — CNN

"'Words of a dictator': Trump's threat to deploy military raises spectre of fascism" — The Guardian

"Donald Trump is Trying to Start a Race War" — Rolling Stone

"Remove Trump Now" — Slate

"The Trump Presidency is Over." — The Guardian

"Trump Must Be Removed" — The Washington Post

"There should be no place in American society, much less in our government, for the depravity being demonstrated daily by Donald Trump. Members of his Cabinet who enable such behavior are betraying their oath of office by supporting an increasingly desperate despot."

John Brennan, former CIA director

"The fascist speech Donald Trump just delivered verged on a declaration of war against American citizens. I fear for our country tonight and will not stop defending America against Trump's assault."

Senator Ron Wyden

"These are not the words of a president. They are the words of a dictator."

Senator Kamala Harris

"'There is a thin line between the military's tolerance for questionable partisan moves over the past three years and the point where these become intolerable,' a retired general said."

The New York Times

"We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution [...] We can unite without [Trump], drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children."

General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis, former Secretary of Defense

"Revolt of the Generals" — The Washington Post

"The Officers' Revolt" — Slate

"President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented revolt from the elite corps of ex-military leaders and presidents..." — CNN

"The US president's desire to act the strongman poses urgent questions that America's generals, voters and allies must all answer" — The Guardian Editorial Board

Twitter's decision to label Trump's posts as misleading was a hinge moment...once Twitter applied its rules to Trump — and received accolades for its decision — it inadvertently set a precedent... a cycle of noncooperation was set in motion.



Local governments were the next layer of the elite to buck Trump's commands. After the president insisted that governors 'dominate' the streets on his behalf, they roundly refused to escalate their response. Indeed, New York and Virginia rebuffed a federal request to send National Guard troops to Washington DC. Even the suburb of Arlington, Virginia, pulled its police that had been loaned to control the crowd in Lafayette Square.



As each group of elites refused Trump, it became harder for the next to comply in good conscience. In Sharp's taxonomy, the autocrat's grasp on power depends entirely on the allegiance of the armed forces. When the armed forces withhold cooperation, the dictator is finished.

but Trump refused to play his part... so, OK, maybe he's not as dumb as I thought

Trump is just a symbol, after all. It's the dissatisfaction with global capitalism (and its smiley, happy, valueless values, and its post-ideological ideology) that GloboCap is determined to crush

About the author



CJ Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing and Broadway Play Publishing, Inc. His dystopian novel, Zone 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant. Volume I of his Consent Factory Essays is published by Consent Factory Publishing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgamated Content, Inc. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.