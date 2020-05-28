children
States are broadcasting their intention--and preparing logistics--to "isolate" children from their parents in the name of public health.

Talking points from the WHO provide the cover narrative, but the politically-motivated use of Child Protective Services by Governor Kate Brown in Oregon against a salon owner who defied the lockdown ALREADY demonstrates that this is nothing but a method of squelching dissent -- and a dangerous one.

Absolutely spread this message to all parents, particularly those in states/countries with leaders who are enabling the takeover of global technocratic collectivism.


Sources