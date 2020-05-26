© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/creativeneko/shutterstock/KJN



"The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board. The other arms of the trial are continuing."

"Our large-scale, international, real-world analysis supports the absence of a clinical benefit of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and points to potential harm in hospitalised patients with COVID-19."

"Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing Covid-19. They are being studied in clinical trials for Covid-19, and we authorised their temporary use during the Covid-19 pandemic for treatment of the virus in hospitalised patients when clinical trials are not available."

A clinical trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has been suspended by the World Health Organisation amid safety concerns, the body's chief has confirmed. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing:The authors of the study said:The same study concluded thatfaced a 45 per cent increased risk of death and a 411 per cent increased risk of serious heart arrhythmias.The use of the drug by Mr Trump caused a storm of controversy with observers asking why White House medical professionals would allow him to take a drug of questionable efficacy, or if he was even taking it at all.A memo released by White House physician Commander Sean Conley did not explicitly say that the president had been given a prescription,The Food and Drug Administration issued a dire warning about the use of the drug in late April reminding both healthcare professionals and patients of the risks associated with the drug.In Brazil, President Bolsonaro unveiled rules loosening protocols around the use of chloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19, despite a lack of any clinical proof that it is effective in treating the virus or mitigating its effects. The new regulations allow the drug to be given to people with milder symptoms.