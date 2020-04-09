Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and the CEO of Mend Urgent Care, has been prescribing the zinc and hydroxychloroquine combination on patients experiencing severe symptoms associated with COVID-19. In an interview with KABC-TV, Cardillo stated:
"Every patient I've prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free, [...] So, clinically I am seeing a resolution."According to Cardillo, it's the combination of zinc and hydroxychloroquine that does the job. "[Hydrocychloroquine] opens the zinc channel" allowing the zinc to enter the cell, which then "blocks the replication of cellular machinery."
"We have to be cautious and mindful that we don't prescribe it for patients who have COVID who are well," he said. "It should be reserved for people who are really sick, in the hospital or at home very sick, who need that medication. Otherwise we're going to blow through our supply for patients that take it regularly for other disease processes."
Cardillo added that the drug should only be prescribed to patients who are on the more severe side when it comes to symptoms. This will help keep the limited supply of the drug ready for those who truly need it.
In New Jersey, Physicians have called for more autonomy in treatment of COVID-19
"An additional group of doctors has contacted a New Jersey State Senator calling on the State to lift restrictions on the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the therapeutic treatment and prophylactic early treatment of COVID-19. The doctors are echoing Senator Pennacchio's appeal for New Jersey to accumulate a stockpile of the medication....Pennacchio also wants the State to immediately compile a priority list for the HCQ distribution, ensuring enough medication for those currently prescribed for maladies including Lupus and RA, distribution to patients who have developed COVID-19, and for citizens as a preventive treatment. 'I am optimistic these measures would decrease the severity and duration of the disease,' said Pennacchio. 'The goal must be breaking the pandemic so people can be allowed to return to their normal lives.' 'Allow doctors to be doctors. Remove the State's unnecessary shackles, and let them save lives,' Pennacchio urged." (source)In France, a large study indicates combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to be effective in treating COVID-19
"In 80 in-patients receiving a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, the team found a clinical improvement in all but one 86 year-old patient who died, and one 74-year old patient still in intensive care unit. The team also found that, by administering hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin, they were able to observe an improvement in all cases, except in one patient who arrived with an advanced form...The team went on to say: 'Thus, in addition to its direct therapeutic role, this association can play a role in controlling the disease epidemic by limiting the duration of virus shedding, which can last for several weeks in the absence of specific treatment.'" (source)
Comment: France sanctions hydroxychloroquine drug treatment after 78 of 80 patients recover from COVID-19 within five days
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a board-certified family practitioner in New York, said in a video interview that a cocktail of Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc Sulfate and Azithromycin are showing phenomenon results with 900 coronavirus patients treated. (source)
In that video he stated that he believes it's very important to "get this information out to the American people and to the world."
Meanwhile, President Trump has also mentioned that the US has stockpiled millions of Hydroxychloroquine pills, and will be distributing them if need be. CNN claims there is no evidence to support the use of this drug for the new coronavirus.
Comment: CNN is infected with TDS, ergo anything 'orange man' recommends is anathema.
As we have covered in detail, there are multiple more 'natural' treatments and prevention measures being used around the world, and they should be noted by people as thus far they show promise. They, of course, have come with a great deal of controversy as mainstream media and health officials attack natural options as hoaxes.
Comment: Any treatment protocol that won't further enrich the pharmaceutical cartel won't be looked upon with favor.
- Coronavirus Coverup: Vitamin C dramatic help against infection in China, South Korea — Why aren't we being told?
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - Some measures you can take against the Covid-19
- Bill Gates refuses to recommend nutrition (zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C) and instead focuses entirely on vaccines and police state trackin
All of this, of course, continues to raise the question: why is there such a strong push for a vaccine, and perhaps a mandated one, when there are other options available now?
Comment: