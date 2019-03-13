Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
The fastest growing disorder in America? Trump Derangement Syndrome! Are you a sufferer?
RT
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 19:36 UTC
The following scientific taxonomy simply identifies those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Congress is currently investing in progressive research into a cure known as impeachment, but no permanent remedies are expected to be available for 18 months, at least.
Grandiose delusions
TDS sufferers are not Democrat supporters in temporary political opposition, they are the Resistance.
Compulsive revenge fantasies
Trump is not going to be beaten in an election. He is going to be impeached. He is going to be spending his last years in a jumpsuit as orange as his face. His heart will explode.
Victim mentality
The sufferer may be a multi-millionaire celebrity with views endorsed by nearly all of the media establishment. But they are in anguish. Do not be afraid to tell a TDS sufferer that they are one - they will readily agree with you, and blame Donald Trump for a wide range of symptoms.
If not at a personal disadvantage, the sufferer may appropriate pain of other victim groups.
Denial
Trump is #notmypresident and must not be "normalized." Reality: Donald Trump has been the US president since January 2017, for over two years.
Black-and-white thinking
There is still good in Darth Vader, but Donald Trump has no redeeming qualities. On the other hand, anyone who has ever opposed him - from Stormy Daniels to John McCain - is a hero.
Impaired judgement
Is this a routine government policy I disagree with, or IS IT THE WORST THING EVER?
Lack of emotional control
This.
Threats
Mostly of leaving the country. Can be safely ignored.
Conspiratorial tendencies
Wikileaks, Internet Research Agency, Cambridge Analytica, tax returns, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, Nastya Rybka, Oleg Deripaska, Paul Manafort's ostrich jacket, Ivanka Trump spa in Moscow, the woman who owned the spa that Robert Kraft went to, who sold it six years ago, and was then photographed with Trump in 2019. Don't you see how the puzzle fits?
Loss of moral compass
Michael Cohen was a no-good liar for Trump, but against Trump he never lies. Insinuation, omission, unproven claims and outright fabrications, are 'fake news', unless they are about Trump, in which case they serve a purpose. Uncontrolled immigration is bad, but if Trump wants to stop it, let them all in. Peace talks with nuclear rogue states are good, but if Trump is leading them, they are worse than bomb tests.
Apocalypticism
The patient believes that the economy will collapse, lynchings will return, World War III will start, the Pope's robes will alight with blinding fire. In fact, all these things might already be happening (see: Impaired judgement).