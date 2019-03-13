© Global Look Press/Erik Mcgregor

Grandiose delusions

Compulsive revenge fantasies

Victim mentality

Denial

Black-and-white thinking

Impaired judgement

Lack of emotional control

Threats

Conspiratorial tendencies

Loss of moral compass

Apocalypticism

If anyone you know is suffering from symptoms below, offer emotional support now. 2020 may be too late. If in the presence of Alyssa Milano or CNN staff, don't mention the word "collusion," speak no Russian, don't carry an orange.Congress is currently investing in progressive research intobut no permanent remedies are expected to be available for 18 months, at least.TDS sufferers are not Democrat supporters in temporary political opposition, they are the Resistance.Trump is not going to be beaten in an election. He is going to be impeached. He is going to be spending his last years in a jumpsuit as orange as his face. His heart will explode.The sufferer may be a multi-millionaire celebrity with views endorsed by nearly all of the media establishment. But they are in anguish. Do not be afraid to tell a TDS sufferer that they are one - they will readily agree with you, and blame Donald Trump for a wide range of symptoms.If not at a personal disadvantage, the sufferer may appropriate pain of other victim groups.Trump is #notmypresident and must not be "normalized." Reality: Donald Trump has been the US president since January 2017, for over two years.There is still good in Darth Vader, but Donald Trump has no redeeming qualities. On the other hand, anyone who has ever opposed him - from Stormy Daniels to John McCain - is a hero.Is this a routine government policy I disagree with, or IS IT THE WORST THING EVER?This.Bonus fact: Janna DeVylder did not live in the United States at the time of the 2016 election. Expats often suffer the wildest cases of TDS.Mostly of leaving the country. Can be safely ignored.Wikileaks, Internet Research Agency, Cambridge Analytica, tax returns, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, Nastya Rybka, Oleg Deripaska, Paul Manafort's ostrich jacket, Ivanka Trump spa in Moscow, the woman who owned the spa that Robert Kraft went to, who sold it six years ago, and was then photographed with Trump in 2019. Don't you see how the puzzle fits?Michael Cohen was a no-good liar for Trump, but against Trump he never lies. Insinuation, omission, unproven claims and outright fabrications, are 'fake news', unless they are about Trump, in which case they serve a purpose. Uncontrolled immigration is bad, but if Trump wants to stop it, let them all in. Peace talks with nuclear rogue states are good, but if Trump is leading them, they are worse than bomb tests.The patient believes that the economy will collapse, lynchings will return, World War III will start, the Pope's robes will alight with blinding fire. In fact, all these things might already be happening (see: Impaired judgement).