The only known caution against intravenous administration of very large doses is checking glucose 6-phosphate.

"In my hospital in Daegu, South Korea, all the patients and staff use oral vitamin C since last week. Some people had light fever, headaches and coughs, and those with symptoms received 30.000mg of vitamin C intravenously. Some were better in about 2 days, but with most, the symptoms disappeared after one perfusion." (Hyoungjoo Shin, MD)

"We must spread this message throughout the world: low or large dose vitamin C does not harm people and it one of the few, if not the only agent that can help in prevention and treatment of the infection with Covid-19. When possible, us, doctors and scientists, have to prioritise patients' life!" (Richard Z. Cheng, MD, PhD China)

Lastly, it's very important, pay as little attention as possible to TV and internet, because they will amplify panic and stress.

A well known medical researcher and biophysicist answers questions related to efficiency of Vitamin C in the prevention and treatment of Coronavirus as currently employed by the Chinese to successfully control its spread. This article has been translated from a Romanian site. See the full text below.In the context of increasing preoccupation with Coronavirus, and a lot of confusing rumors, ActiveNews talks to well known medical researcher & biophysicist Virgiliu Gheorghe, on the topic of vitamin C.Here's the ensuing dialogue:Mr Gheorghe, there has been a media controversy regarding vitamin C as prevention and treatment of the new virus that so easily spreads through the population. What do you think is the mechanism behind it and how do you regard the effects of administering it?Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant which can defend against many illnesses by strengthening the immune system and other molecular mechanism which have either been elucidated or are in the course of being.Then what is the reason behind this attack and why is it currently lacking in treating patients?Ever since its effects were discovered, mass media has always attacked vitamin C, and the only possible explanation is that it can genuinely help the population and replace many medications. Of course. There is an economic reason at stake. For example, Linus Pauling, the father of molecular biology, considered one of the greatest scientists of all time, with inventions and discoveries that changed biology, physics, chemistry and molecular biology — ever since he discovered the importance of vitamin C for human health has had to fight to promote it until he died. Most of the press antagonised him. He was denigrated, ostracised, when before papers were racing to interview him. He had two Nobel prizes, the only double Nobel prizes in history, for himself, not in a team with someone else. Know what Pauling was saying in 1990, at the age of 90?Some doctors have made claims in the press that vitamin c have considerable side effects and best to not consume it. What are these side effects and how much do we need to guard against them?There are no side effects to oral administration for up to 2/3 grams. The dose can be repeated every 4 hours, and this has been demonstrated in a study from 2004.Despite that some doctors claim it can affect the stomach and other organs. How do you regard this?Told you, it depends on the quality and amount of the vitamin. If it's not enteric-coated, so just ascorbic acid, it needs to be combined with sodium bicarbonate and it will lose its acidity, and that's only a consideration from 2, 3 grams upwards. If you take a tablet, crush , dissolve in a glass of water, add a splash sodium bicarbonate, you shouldn't have any problems. Or just take it during a meal, with the food.Only sensitive people have stomach side effects. If there are any, lower the dose and take smaller doses throughout the day. The body adapts. You can even consume 6 to 7 grams at once without side effects.It was also claimed it can lead to kidney stones.With administering large amounts on the long term you can have this problem. That means months, and large amounts means dozens of grams intravenously.How many grams a day do we have to consume a day to protect against infections, for a strong immunity?People used to consume much more raw foods which brought higher content of vitamin C, thermal processing destroys it. For comparison, gorillas, whose biology is similar to humans, consume 5, 6 grams daily of vitamin C from their food. That's because like humans they lack an enzyme needed to organically synthesise vitamin C. A goat will synthesise 13 grams daily, and up to 100 grams daily during an infection. So that should give you an idea of the amounts needed for humans.Linus Pauling, who I mentioned earlier, consumed 18 grams daily until the day he died. He lived 93 years, had prostate cancer for the last 20, and was still scientifically engaged in his last years of life. In a conversation with the president of the Food and Drug Administration, Linus Pauling plainly said it is a crime not to inform the population about the advantages of taking daily doses of vitamin C.Then, what is the amount we can and should take daily in this season?How do you see the effects of vitamin C on the Coronavirus ?Corona is still a virus, so the effects should be similar. The surprising thing is that the effects of large doses of vitamin C in the case of Covid-19 are actually higher than other viruses, as evidence shows in China, Korea and Japan. There are three ongoing clinical studies in China on the effects of vitamin C in treating infections with Covid-19, and results are looking very good. The first one was posted on February 11th and it looks at the results of administering 24 daily grams intravenously, two perfusions of 12 grams each, via the infusomat. Results are very clear. Look at what one of the authors of the study is saying, who is collaborating with the government of China through this pandemic. His channel is here , and offers information on treating this virus with vitamin C.There is a recording with a supposed doctor at the Matei Bals hospital, who insists on not taking vitamin C at all, as she claims it endangers patients' lives.I also received the message, it went viral. First, I cannot believe that is a doctor, because not only doesn't she sound like it, but. She claims the human body does not recognise this virus. So, influenza or the former Coronavirus were? Or which virus is recognised by the human body before contact? Later, she claims children and teenagers below 18 yeas of age — these categories see the most minor effects from the virus, have non developed immunity, and that's why they do not get ill. So a low immunity response, she claims. While, she claims, people with strong immunity like adults and old people, have a stronger reaction because the immunity is stronger.It is self evident children and young people have much stronger immunity than old people, that's why old people get sicker more, and their life is endangered by any infection. Generally, strong immunity is a necessary condition to fight any infectious disease. So we do need vitamin C to prevent this disease.But she claims the immune reaction is very strong, hence the strengthening of the immune system with vitamin C is very dangerous.There is a pro inflammatory immune reaction, hence the confusion but what is needed is regulating immunity as opposed to suppressing it. That's because, besides pro inflammatory cytokines IL 2 and IL 6 there are also anti inflammatory cytokines. There are M 1 pro inflammatory macrophages and M 2 anti inflammatory macrophages or immune cells T reg which inhibit this pro inflammatory immune reaction. Vitamin C is, according to studies, a strong anti inflammatory, and via more mechanisms than one.On the other hand, the virus' multiplication doubled by the immune cells', requires an increase in Glycolysis. But vitamin C is an inhibitor of Glycolysis, hence it inhibits both the proliferation of immune cells — the mechanism behind the pro-inflammatory cytokine storm which destroys the lungs and other organs, but also of the virus itself.Which supplements do you recommend for protection against this pandemic?I met a great American professor and doctor, the dean of one of the world's largest university, who consumed not just daily vitamin C and zinc but also clove, cinnamon and ginger tea every day. These are all very strong immune-stimulants and anti-infectious.If you come in contact with many people or travel by plane, it is recommended to rinse your mouth with colloidal silver, itself a good antiviral agent. There is another very strong antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent, oleuropein , an extract from olive leaves.To neutralise free radicals produced by the infection, which endanger human life, polyphenols are recommended, such as resveratrol and curcumin — they're both strong antioxidants, immune-modulators and anti-inflammatory.I strongly believe that people who will consume at least a part of these, will spend time in the sun, and fresh air, wont' have serious problems with Covid-19, and if they do contact it, it will be a lighter form, which might not even be diagnosed since its symptoms not specific enough.Finally, we'd like to ask, how do you see the dangers of this virus. Do you think it will lead to millions dead, like they anticipated in October in a New York health simulation by three American health experts?Even lead to post traumatic stress, if not actually get ill. This stress is associated with a dramatic depression of the immune system and an inflammatory response, which is exactly what the virus needs to develop and bring down the body. So, those who will find peace amidst the developing insanity will absolutely benefit the most.