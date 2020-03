Summary

We can all agree that 50 tons of vitamin C pretty much qualifies as a megadose. We can also likely agree that trucking 50 tons of vitamin C, straight into Wuhan, full in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic, qualifies as news.The news media are not reporting this, or any other, significantly positive megavitamin news.Loving the photo, but needing authentication, I consulted my physician correspondent in China, Richard Cheng, MD. He confirmed it, saying: "This was reported in the Chinese media about 2 weeks ago." Another translator has also independently verified the accuracy of the translation.DSM, by the way, simply stands for Dutch State Mines, the Netherlands-based parent of DSM Jiangshan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The Chinese division has been recognized as a "China Enterprise with Outstanding Contribution to Social Responsibility." https://www.dsm.com/countrysites/locations/jiangshan/en_us/home.html There is another DSM factory in Scotland, which also manufactures vitamin C.We are so used to being lied to that the truth is like a diamond in a five-and-dime store: you can't believe it is real because it is mixed in with the fakes. News of nutrition-centered treatment of COVID-19 has been branded "fake news" and "false information."Here is more verified but still unreported news of high-dose intravenous vitamin C against COVID-19 in China:1) Three repeatedly confirmed vitamin C for COVID-19 research studies are going on in China now. https://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n12.shtml 3) The concerned public is receiving only "be-scared-until-we- vaccinate -you" news.5) The news media are not reporting on any of this. Therefore, I ask that you take it upon yourselves to do so and share all this with everyone you can.