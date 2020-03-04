Tractor trailer
We can all agree that 50 tons of vitamin C pretty much qualifies as a megadose. We can also likely agree that trucking 50 tons of vitamin C, straight into Wuhan, full in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic, qualifies as news.

The news media are not reporting this, or any other, significantly positive megavitamin news.

Loving the photo, but needing authentication, I consulted my physician correspondent in China, Richard Cheng, MD. He confirmed it, saying: "This was reported in the Chinese media about 2 weeks ago." Another translator has also independently verified the accuracy of the translation.

DSM, by the way, simply stands for Dutch State Mines, the Netherlands-based parent of DSM Jiangshan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The Chinese division has been recognized as a "China Enterprise with Outstanding Contribution to Social Responsibility." https://www.dsm.com/countrysites/locations/jiangshan/en_us/home.html There is another DSM factory in Scotland, which also manufactures vitamin C.

Vit C
We are so used to being lied to that the truth is like a diamond in a five-and-dime store: you can't believe it is real because it is mixed in with the fakes. News of nutrition-centered treatment of COVID-19 has been branded "fake news" and "false information." I say that what is "false" and "fake" is the deliberate omission of any news of health-saving, life-saving measures already underway to help the people of China and the rest of our planet. .

Here is more verified but still unreported news of high-dose intravenous vitamin C against COVID-19 in China:

February 21, 2020 Three Intravenous Vitamin C Research Studies Approved for Treating COVID-19
February 16, 2020 Early Large Dose Intravenous Vitamin C is the Treatment of Choice for 2019-nCov Pneumonia
February 13, 2020 Coronavirus Patients in China to be Treated with High-Dose Vitamin C
February 10, 2020 VITAMIN C AND ITS APPLICATION TO THE TREATMENT OF nCoV CORONAVIRUS: How Vitamin C Reduces Severity and Deaths from Serious Viral Respiratory Diseases
February 2, 2020 Hospital-based Intravenous Vitamin C Treatment for Coronavirus and Related Illnesses
January 30, 2020 Nutritional Treatment of Coronavirus
January 26, 2020 Vitamin C Protects Against Coronavirus

Summary

1) Three repeatedly confirmed vitamin C for COVID-19 research studies are going on in China now. https://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n12.shtml

2) Confirmation has also been obtained that 50 tons (yes, tons) of vitamin C has been donated by a major C manufacturer and trucked to Wuhan.

3) The concerned public is receiving only "be-scared-until-we-vaccinate-you" news.

4) Sharing information on COVID-19 vitamin therapy research has now been systematically blocked by Facebook and other social media giants.

5) The news media are not reporting on any of this. Therefore, I ask that you take it upon yourselves to do so and share all this with everyone you can.