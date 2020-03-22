Laura Ingraham had a doctor from New York's Lenox Hill hospital on with her last night who explained that they are already using Hydroxychloroquine to treat acute coronavirus patients and are seeing tremendous results.Hydroxychloroquine is the less toxic version of Chloroquine.Grace said that a big reason older people die from the coronavirus is that their lungs fill up with fluid as part of an immune response to the virus. Hydroxychloroquine works, Grace notes, in both inhibiting the immune response and inhibiting the replication of the virus.This is really great news and affirms what we are hearing is happening in other countries, as Ingraham points out. Hopefully it will serve as both a cure for the virus and perhaps even a vaccine.Watch the video for more...