Yesterday, that language

was changed

. All reference to disaggregating the two different types of tests disappeared. "These data are compiled from a number of sources,"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conflating the results of two different types of coronavirus tests, distorting several important metrics and providing the country with an inaccurate picture of the state of the pandemic. We've learned that the CDC is making, at best, a debilitating mistake:The upshot is that the government's disease-fighting agency is overstating the country's ability to test people who are sick with COVID-19. The agency confirmed to The Atlantic on Wednesday that it is mixing the results of viral and antibody tests,Several states — including Pennsylvania, the site of one of the country's largest outbreaks, as well as Texas, Georgia, and Vermont — are blending the data in the same way. Virginia likewise mixed viral and antibody test results until last week, but it reversed course and the governor apologized for the practice after it was covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Atlantic . Maine similarly separated its data on Wednesday; Vermont authorities claimed they didn't even know they were doing this.Viral tests, taken by nose swab or saliva sample, look for direct evidence of a coronavirus infection. They are considered the gold standard for diagnosing someone with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus: State governments consider a positive viral test to be the only way to confirm a case of COVID-19.A negative test result means something different for each test. If somebody tests negative on a viral test, a doctor can be relatively confident that they are not sick right now; if somebody tests negative on an antibody test, they have probably never been infected with or exposed to the coronavirus. (Or they may have been given a false result —) The problem is that the CDC is clumping negative results from both tests together in its public reporting., Jha said. "The viral testing is to understand how many people are getting infected, while antibody testing is like looking in the rearview mirror. The two tests are totally different signals," he told us.The public-radio station WLRN, in Miami, first reported that the CDC was mixing viral and antibody test results. Pennsylvania's and Maine's decisions to mix the two tests have not been previously reported.Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the CDC, told us that the inclusion of antibody data in Florida is one reason the CDC has reported hundreds of thousands more tests in Florida than the state government has. The agency hopes to separate the viral and antibody test results in the next few weeks, she said in an email.But until the agency does so, its results will be suspect and difficult to interpret, says William Hanage , an epidemiology professor at Harvard. In addition to misleading the public about the state of affairs, the intermingling "makes the lives of actual epidemiologists tremendously more difficult."When it resumed publishing test data last week, a page of its website explaining its new COVID Data Tracker said that only viral tests were included in its figures. "These data represent only viral tests. Antibody tests are not currently captured in these data," the page said as recently as May 18 the new version read. The text strongly implied that both types of tests were included in the count, but did not explicitly say so.On Monday, a page on the agency's website reported that 10.2 million viral tests had been conducted nationwide since the pandemic began, with 15 percent of them — or about 1.5 million — coming back positive. But yesterday, after the CDC changed its terms, it said on the same page that 10.8 million tests of any type had been conducted nationwide. Yet its positive rate had dropped by a percent.This is what concerns Jha. Because antibody tests are meant to be used on the general population, not just symptomatic people, they will, in most cases, have a lower percent-positive rate than viral tests. So blending viral and antibody tests "will drive down your positive rate in a very dramatic way," he said., a state spokesperson confirmed to us on Wednesday. The state has one of the country's worst outbreaks, with more than 67,000 positive cases. But it has also slowly improved its testing performance, testing about 8,000 people in a day. Yet right now it is impossible to know how to interpret any of its accumulated results.Texas, where the rate of new COVID-19 infections has stubbornly refused to fall, is one of the most worrying states (along with Georgia). The Texas Observer first reported last week that the state was lumping its viral and antibody results together. On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott denied that the state was blending the results, but the Dallas Observer reports that it is still doing so.It is impossible to know the true percentage of positive viral tests in Texas. It is impossible to know how many of the 718,000 negative results were not meant to diagnose a sick person. The state did not return a request for comment, nor has it produced data describing its antibody or viral results separately. (Some states, following guidelines from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, report antibody-test positives as "probable" COVID-19 cases without including them in their confirmed totals.)Georgia is in a similar situation. It has also seen its COVID-19 infections plateau amid a surge in testing. Like Texas, it reported more than 20,000 new results on Wednesday, the majority of them negative. But because, according to The Macon Telegraph , it is also blending its viral and antibody results together, its true percent-positive rate is impossible to know. (The governor's office did not return a request for comment.)On a national scale, they call the strength of America's response to the coronavirus into question. The number of tests conducted nationwide each day has more than doubled in the past month, rising from about 147,000 a month ago to more than 413,000 on Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic, which compiles data reported by state and territorial governments. In the past week, the daily number of tests has grown by about 90,000.At the same time, the portion of tests coming back positive has plummeted, from a seven-day average of 10 percent at the month's start to 6 percent on Wednesday."The numbers have outstripped what I was expecting," Jha said.The intermingling of viral and antibody tests suggests that some of those gains might be illusory. If even a third of the country's gain in testing has come by expanding antibody tests, not viral tests, then its ability to detect an outbreak is much smaller than it seems. There is no way to ascertain how much of the recent increase in testing is from antibody tests until the most populous states in the country — among them Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania — show their residents everything in the data.