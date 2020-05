© Twitter video screenshot

The helpless victim was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries, but did survive the attack.A man has been arrested in connection with the beating of a 75-year-old nursing home patient in Detroit, after a leaked video of the violent attack went viral.During a press conference, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters, "The nursing home was unaware of the assault until they saw the video." The Detroit News reported that "the suspect was taken into custody at the nursing home and transported to the Detroit Detention Center without incident." The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. WXYZ-TV reported that it is unclear why the suspect was being treated at the nursing home, and that "it appears the person who set up the phone to take the video is the 20-year-old suspect himself."