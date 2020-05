"It is assumed the fraud ring behind this possesses a substantial PII database to submit the volume of applications observed thus far. The primary state targeted so far is Washington, although there is also evidence of attacks in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Florida."

"In the state of Washington, individuals residing out-of-state are receiving multiple ACH deposits from the State of Washington Unemployment Benefits Program, all in different individuals' names with no connection to the account holder."

"I'm proud of our bankers because they've managed to stop a lot of these transfers, but some are already gone. Most mules seem to have [been involved in] romance scams."

A memo seen by KrebsOnSecurity that the Secret Service circulated to field offices around the United States on Thursday says the ring has been filing unemployment claims in different states using Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable information (PII) belonging to identity theft victims, and thatThe Secret Service warned:The Secret Service said the fraud network is believed to consist ofto help launder the proceeds of fraudulent financial transactions.The Service's memo suggestsIn those schemes, the scammers typically recruit people — often victims of online romance scams or those who also are out of work and looking for any source of income — to receive direct deposits from the fraudulent transactions, and then forward the bulk of the illicit funds to the perpetrators.A federal fraud investigator who spoke with KrebsOnSecurity on condition of anonymity said many states simplythat might help better screen out fraudulent unemployment applications, such as looking for multiple applications involving the same Internet addresses and/or bank accounts. The investigator said in some states, executive vice president of the fraud division at the Oklahoma Bankers Association , said financial institutions in her state earlier this week started seeing a flood of high-dollar transfers tied to employment claims filed for people in Washington, with many transfers in the $9,000 to $20,000 range."It's been unbelievable to see the huge number of bogus filings here, and in such large amounts," Dodd said, noting that one fraudulent claim sent to a mule in Oklahoma was for more than $29,000.Dodd said the people involved seem to have a ready answer if anyone asks:The Secret Service alert follows news reports by media outlets in Washington and Rhode Island about millions of dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims in those states. On Thursday, The Seattle Times reported thatthe state Employment Security Department (ESD) told The Seattle Times. The story noted that the ESD's fraud hotline has been inundated with calls, and received so many emails last weekend that it temporarily shut down.WPRI in Rhode Island reported on May 4 that the state's Department of Labor and Training has received hundreds of complaints of unemployment insurance fraud, and that "the number of purportedly fraudulent accounts is keeping pace with the unprecedented number of legitimate claims for unemployment insurance."The surge in fraud comes as many states are struggling to process an avalanche of jobless claims filed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. government reported Thursday thatThe Treasury Department says A few of the states listed as key targets of this fraud ring are experiencing some of the highest levels of unemployment claims in the country. Washington has seen nearly a million unemployment claims, with almost 30 percent of its workforce currently jobless, according to figures released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Rhode Island is even worse off, with 31.4 percent of its workforce filing for unemployment, the Chamber found.Dodd said she recently heard from an FBI agent who was aware of a company in Oklahoma that has seven employees and has received notices of claims on several hundred persons obviously not employed there. "Oklahoma will likely be seeing the same thing," she said. "There must be other states that are getting filings on behalf of Oklahomans."Indeed, the Secret Service says this scam is likely to affect all states that don't take additional steps to weed out fraudulent filings.the Secret Service alert concluded.