Emotional women, patient men

The wrong king of equality

Peter Andrews is an Irish science journalist and writer based in London.

A major study of almost 350,000 people in 48 countries shows that sex differences in personality are higher in countries with higher levels of gender equality.Personality studies are one of the more fascinating fields of modern psychology. They are not, however, a very 'woke' one.And a new study published in the Journal of Personality, entitled: 'Sex Differences in HEXACO Personality Characteristics Across Countries and Ethnicities', is the latest to make for awkward reading for postmodern university professors, militant feminists, and others who would deny the facts of life. This study used a six-trait model known as HEXACO, which stands for: Honesty-Humility, Emotionality, eXtraversion, Agreeableness (versus Anger), Conscientiousness, and Openness to Experience.In the study, 347,192 people filled out questionnaires in which they ranked how strongly they agreed with statements such as "I like to watch television" or "I often go for walks." The study took in data across several years and from 48 countries, which were ranked by gender equality using a blend of two metrics: the Gender Gap Index and the Human Development Index.Unsurprisingly, the Nordic countries come out on top in this index, followed by Ireland, Switzerland and New Zealand. Down at the bottom are bastions of political correctness like Kenya, Lebanon, India and, in last place, Pakistan. Perhaps postmodern feminists should do some field reporting in those countries to learn how we in the West can have more male nurses and female engineers. I am certain we could spare some.Lo and behold, this mammoth study replicated previous findings by showing that women scored substantially higher than men in Emotionality and Honesty-Humility.Emotionality is characterised by traits like anxiety, physical harm avoidance, emotional attachment and sensitivity, and is thought to come in handy for protecting children. It should not be surprising that women are programmed to be higher than men in this trait; unless, that is, you are woke. Although the greatest difference by far was in Emotionality, there were other, smaller effects. Men scored higher in the sub-traits of Patience and Prudence and Inquisitiveness, while women were higher in Aesthetic Appreciation and Altruism.As usual, the problem (if there is one) comes down to 'equality of opportunity' versus 'equality of outcome'. It used to be in the West that women, black people and other ethnic groups really were obstructed from going certain places and doing certain things.But as has become increasingly apparent ever since, equality of opportunity was not good enough for some activists (who ironically are mostly middle-class university-educated people). These people could not understand, or chose not to understand, why the utopia they envisioned (which would be a dystopia to many) did not materialise.Woke 'intellectuals' are eager to point out the difference between gender and sex whenever they can. They claim that gender is a 'social construct', whereas sex is simply a nasty process that has something to do with genitalia. (Of course, despite being a social construct, gender is also somehow all-important to these people, vastly more interesting, variable and essential to a person's identity than sex.)