Nearly 5,000,000 adults in the UK are suffering from food insecurity, according to a Food Foundation survey.In addition to the adults impacted by the issue, a further 1,700,000 children are also suffering from the problem,Food insecurity is almost 250% higher than prior to the coronavirus lockdown, put in place towards the end of March.For those required to isolate for 12 weeks, 27% are relying on neighbours, friends and families and volunteers, while 7% are receiving government or charity food parcels.A total of 15,400,000 households have reported a drop in income during the pandemic, withFurthermore,Supermarkets are once again well-stocked following early rushes to buy items but households are struggling to afford what they need. The government have offered £16m to help those struggling but it does not go far when 4,900,000 adults are in the same unfortunate predicament.