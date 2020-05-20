Data regarding the capability of a cutting-edge high-speed gliding missile may have leaked through a cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric Corp., sources close to the matter said Wednesday.The Defense Ministry is investigating the case in coordination with the major electronics company,The suspected leakage involves information about production of a prototype of the missile that the ministry requested during the bidding process, according to the sources.Mitsubishi Electric entered the bidding, but did not win the contract, they said.Because a missile's capability can change during the course of development, the information was not classified, as designated by the ministry, but did require careful handling.Asked by a journalist about the case, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declined to provide any details."The Defense Ministry is closely examining the impact of the suspected leak of information on security," Suga, the top government spokesman, said at a news conference.High-speed glide missiles travel in an irregular trajectory, making them hard to intercept.Other Japanese defense-related companies such as NEC Corp. and Kobe Steel Ltd. have also suffered cyberattacks.