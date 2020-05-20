'Scarred her for life'

what they are learning about at school that we don't know about. We only know about this because they're home learning

What the academy says

A Hull mum is "fuming" over her 11-year-old daughter's school work which asked children to define hardcore pornography - among other "inappropriate" topics.Children in Years 7, 8 and 9 atFollowing complaints from parents, the academy has now apologised for any offence caused.Mrs Taylor, a mum of three from east Hull said if her daughter had searched these phrases online in order to define them, the results would have "destroyed her mind" and "scarred her for life".Luckily the mum of children aged seven, 11 and 16 was warned about the work in a Facebook post by another parent before her daughter began working on it.The 34-year-old said:"She was only in primary school last year living her best life,"She's 11, she should be doing stranger danger, and don't share your info online, but genital mutilation is another thing. It was asking about male circumcision, breast ironing...I don't even know what that is myself."I'm just thinking is there kids out there who have done this work? You would be scared at what you saw. At 11 I was playing with Barbies. If they have seen it they can't unsee it.Mrs Taylor said she dreads to think what would have happened if her daughter had searched the terms online and seen the results.She added: "They have been told to use Google and she would have searched it. I did Google hardcore porn and some of the images that came up was quite disturbing."I don't think she would have coped well with it if she had seen it.Mrs Taylor said some of the work was acceptable, and encourages learning about sexuality, but said a lot of the work was "completely inappropriate."She said: I'm not one of these parents who will say I don't want you to do sex education as some is good for the kids, there are some things that they need to know, but not things that would destroy her mind."I got in touch with the school. I had a few choice words, I was fuming and I said point blank she is not doing it, she wants to be out the lesson. I am disgusted with it."How would they define that in school if they were not off? How would they have done that lesson when it's against the law?"They're a very religious school as well, soI can't get my head around it."I know there will be other parents out there saying they need awareness but an 11-year-old should not know about it, they do not need to know about it."I think it's disgusting. Some parents have said it's good learning about it because it's readily available, but its only readily available if you are not watching what they are doing."Other parents and carers said they felt the same and were equally "disgusted".Leon Dagon, 25 saw the work when he was sorting out his 13-year-old sister's work for her. He took to Facebook to warn other parents.He said: "When I first opened it I thought, 'Wow, this cannot be a 13-year-old's home work'. What kind of teacher would set that?"Luckily I found the work otherwise she would have typed this stuff into Google and you know what would have come up and that makes me feel sick. I felt sick thinking she was going to go onto the computer to search it up."I've taken the work out, this is not happening on my watch."I'm appalled.The academy has apologised to parents and said students were not expected to search those terms online.Academy principal Chay Bell said: "I am genuinely sorry if parents or students have unnecessarily researched any of these phrases and for any offence caused."I have asked that any future materials of this nature have a clear statement ensuring students and their parents are aware of any potentially sensitive content and will ensure all materials are fully age appropriate., the PSHE Association Programmes of Study and the Sex Education Forum's definition of Sex Education. They also cover the Equality Act of 2010."Students were not directed to research these topics themselves on the internet because all the answers to the questions students posed were contained in the teacher-produced materials we shared."Again, I am genuinely sorry for any upset caused at this difficult time."