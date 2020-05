Outsourcing giant Serco has apologised after it accidentally shared almost 300 email addresses of new recruits to the government's coronavirus contact-tracing programme.The company is helping to sign up people to support effortsto help reduce the spread of the disease in the UK.about the places infected people have visited and other individuals they have been in contact with to get a detailed picture of who might be at risk of infection.The error at Serco saw 296 addresses being included in a CC (carbon copy) section of an email rather than BCC (blind carbon copy), meaning they were visible to recipients."We have apologised and reviewed our processes to make sure that this does not happen again" SercoIt is understood that all the affected recruits had given the company permission to use their personal email addresses.No information other than the email addresses was shared.following the error and is not aware of a complaint being made.A spokesperson for the company said: "An email was sent to new recruits who had given us their permission to use their personal email addresses."In error, email addresses were visible to other recipients. We have apologised and reviewed our processes to make sure that this does not happen again."