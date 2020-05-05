but it quite clearly isn't going to be

The government's coronavirus contact tracing app has so far failed the tests needed to be included in the NHS app library, HSJ understands.The app is being trialled on the Isle of Wight this week, ahead of a national rollout later this month.There are also concerns at high levels about how users' privacy will be protected once they log that they have coronavirus symptoms, and become "traceable", and how this information will be used.The NHS Apps Library showcases dozens of approved apps which are assessed against a range of NHS standards. Products are assessed against national standards, regulation and industry best practice before they are approved for the library. Developers are asked questions on areas such as clinical safety, data protection and security, depending on the complexity of the technology.Once the Isle of Wight trial is complete, the app will be referred back to NHS Digital, which runs the app store, for further assessment. During the government's daily covid-19 briefing yesterday, cabinet minister Michael Gove said it was hoped that more than half of the 80,000 households on the Isle of Wight would download the app.A DHSC spokesman stressed there was not a plan for the app to track people's location, for example with GPS, but to monitor who they have been near to, with Bluetooth.The spokesman said:"The NHS covid-19 app has not failed any clinical assessments and NHS Digital has been clear it will go through the normal assessment and approval process following the Isle of Wight roll-out."Privacy and security has been paramount throughout the app's development, and we have worked in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre throughout. The app uses low-energy Bluetooth, not GPS, and therefore it does not track people's locations or record their locations."A spokesman for NHSX said the National Data Guardian's panel had been consulted on the plans and the data collected by the app would only be used for NHS care, evaluation and research. An independent assurance board involving experts in mobile apps, data governance and clinical safety has also been set up to monitor the production of the app.An NHS Digital spokesman said apps were not normally assessed for the app store at this "beta" stage and that, although it had been asked to carry out assessments and approval processes already, further reviews would take place after the piloting.