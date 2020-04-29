© AFP/Olivier Douliery

The controversial NHS contact-tracing app will be a "key part" of the British government's Covid-19 "surveillance programme" going forward, a spokesman for PM Boris Johnson has confirmed.The app, which has been designed to notify people if they were in close contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, could be available within weeks - but privacy campaigners have warned that it could see the public "coerced" into sharing personal data about their movements.Johnson's spokesman said the primary focus while waiting for the app to be ready is ensuring continued social distancing in order to fulfill the "five tests" to be met before lockdown measures can be eased. Those tests include falling deaths and falling infection rates.His comments follow an exchange in the House of Commons on Tuesday over legislation setting out the legal basis for processing personal data by the app.Solicitor General Michael Ellis QC assured Khan thatFurthermore, the whole process will behe said.Internet law professor Lilian Edwards told MPs on Tuesday, however, thatSeveral EU countries have also been developing contact-tracing apps, with Brussels saying earlier this month that it wanted to take a "common approach" to the use of digital technologies and data.A debate has raged in Europe in recent weeks overGerman authorities said they would adopt a decentralized solution last week, U-turning on previous plans to back what's known as thedeveloped by European institutions.which leaves the gathered data on devices controlled by US tech corporations, presenting its own security concerns.Johnson's spokesman said the government would set out more details regarding the British app as soon as it could.