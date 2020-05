Care homes are now the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic . Figures from the ONS show thatFinally, politicians and the press are starting to wake up to the fact that the official guidance on care homes was fundamentally flawed.In this week's Prime Minister's Questions, Keir Starmer quoted old government advice that suggested that care-home infections were 'very unlikely'. Starmer also quoted a cardiologist:'We discharged known, suspected and unknown cases into care homes which were unprepared with no formal warning that patients were infected, no testing available and no PPE to prevent transmission. We actively seeded this into the very population that was most vulnerable.'Indeed,This issue has been known about for several weeks. In late April, Dr Malcolm McKendrick raised it on his blog . Professor Carl Henegan at Oxford's Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine was also raising questions about it. spiked's Fraser Myers reported on it last month . Reuters produced a detailed special report on it at the beginning of May.Yet none of these warnings were heeded. And there was a simple reason why.Back in April, politicians and the media were still engulfed by lockdown fanaticism The hospital surge never arrived. Healthy people who face very little risk from the virus are languishing under house arrest while the vulnerable have been recklessly exposed to a disease that could kill them.