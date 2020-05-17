© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

Bloomberg has yet again had to correct the title of an article, after rolling out a report about why Covid-19 hasn't "killed more Russians." Moscow has argued that Western media distort Russia's fight against the disease.US-based Bloomberg News had published the story, originally titled "Experts Want to Know Why Coronavirus Hasn't Killed More Russians," on Wednesday. The news piece was ostensibly about how Russia's relatively low death toll from Covid-19 "puzzles health experts," especially since the nation has the second-highest number of officially-recorded cases of the disease, trailing only behind the US.Amid the outrage, Bloomberg initially just tweaked the headline slightly, changing it to "Experts question why coronavirus hasn't killed more Russians."The story itself cited Jeremy Rossman, a virology expert from Britain's University of Kent, who told Bloomberg that Russia's death rate is "dramatically low on the world stage," and it is "implying that the risk of death from Covid-19 is lower than it in fact is."Bloomberg's ill-titled report came out days after similar stories by the New York Times (NYT) and Financial Times (FT), which alleged that Russia has significantly more deaths from Covid-19 than had officially been reported.On Friday, FT published a letter by Russia's Ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, titled "Russia's crisis response deserves fairer coverage." The diplomat argued that the paper's previous reporting had painted a "distorted picture" of the situation with Covid-19 in the country. FT's take on Russia was riddled with "inaccurate statements coupled with an unacceptable and unprofessional one-sided narrative," he wrote.As of Sunday afternoon, Russia has had more than 281,750 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 2,631 deaths.