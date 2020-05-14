Society's Child
Germany will ease border restrictions aiming for 'free travel' by mid-June
France 24
Wed, 13 May 2020 13:21 UTC
Seehofer told reporters the EU's top economy had "set the clear goal of free travel in Europe by mid-June" and would begin easing some border checks this week.
Restrictions on crossing the border imposed two months ago would be ended with Luxembourg and eased with Austria, Switzerland and France on Saturday, enabling business trips and family visits to take place. The border controls with those neighbours would then end on June 15, assuming the virus outbreak is still seen to be under control.
The total opening of borders "depends on our continuing to do our all to fight the infection," Seehofer said, warning against complacency in light of the encouraging data in Germany. Seehofer said the agreements on loosening the measures had been reached in bilateral talks with neighbours this week.
He said that travel from non-EU countries such as the United States and Russia would remain restricted until at least June 15.
Germany still has a warning in force until mid-June against taking foreign holidays despite the easing of regulations among European partners.
"We can surely ease the travel warning for Europe sooner than for other destinations, assuming the positive trend in several countries holds steady," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
With the tourism sector reeling, the European Commission on Wednesday urged EU countries to gradually reopen shuttered internal borders and to treat each member state according to the same criteria.
This would mean that countries with comparable health situations would use the same standards on border openings.
The true method of knowledge is experiment.
- William Blake
I stopped being a fan of Hollywood, and so'called self-righteous documentary "stars", a while ago. I have not been a fan of Moore since his openly...
The real trick is understanding that a large fraction, pehaps the majority, of humans want to be enslaved. It's perhaps a failure to separate from...
Gretched Witchmer...angry, post menopausal shrew with a beer belly and man hands. I wonder what the money trail from big pharma to her bank...
Dr. Blaylock, I'm not sure if you are reading the comments to your article. It's my hope that you are. I wanted to thank you sincerely for putting...
Found a VERY interesting doc. on the mysteries of the Black Sea. [Link]
