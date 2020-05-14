The former special agent in charge of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's protective detail is jailed without bond on charges of sexually assaulting a girl in Prince William County between 2011 and 2013.The victim knows Moretti and reported the incidents to police in September 2019. Moretti is charged with indecent liberties and forcible sodomy, Carr said.He took the post in July 2015 and directed antiterrorism assistance training and delivery of related equipment to security and law-enforcement personnel in partner nations, the state department website says.Prior to that assignment, Moretti was the special agent in charge of Diplomatic Security's Washington Field Office.Moretti was arrested by state police in Prince William County on Tuesday and is being held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond.