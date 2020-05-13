Retired teacher and former director of Gonneville School, Jean Dussine, 63, was president of Itinérance, a group that helped vulnerable migrants.
Dussine was found dead this morning at his home, believed to be beaten with an iron rod as he slept.
Migrants, who Dussine was hosting, sounded the alarm when they found the educator's dead body, according to Ouest France.
Since the brutal murder, a young twenty-year-old Afghan migrant, who Dussine had been housing, has been arrested and placed under local police custody.
It has been reported that the migrant in custody cannot speak French.
Detectives and criminologists are reportedly at the scene of the crime, processing the former teacher's home for evidence.
According to Valeurs Actuelles, it was reported that Dussine "was sleeping when [the alleged assailant], an Afghan migrant barely 20 years old, attacked him with an iron rod. He could not be revived."
Investigators are still working on finding a murder for the violent murder of the philanthropist.
Sadly, a similar story took place last year where a promising medical student and pro-migrant activist, also from Normandy, was stabbed to death by a migrant she was reportedly housing.
National File reported:
Medical Student, Audrey Coignard, 27, was stabbed to death on September 16th allegedly by a man believed to be an immigrant and ex-partner who was staying at her home.Recently, National File reported on another story in Northern France from the now-defunct Calais migrant camp where a migrant-and immigration activist-raped a female pro-migrant activist who was volunteering at the camp.
Coignard was brutally stabbed fourteen times and found in a pool of her own blood at her home in Saint-Ouen, near Paris.
Coignard, a medical student in Caen, volunteered for activist causes, offering assistance to migrants at different locations in Normandy, Northern France.
Comment: See also: Immigration, Crime and Propaganda