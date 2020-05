Medical Student, Audrey Coignard, 27, was stabbed to death on September 16th allegedly by a man believed to be an immigrant and ex-partner who was staying at her home.



Coignard was brutally stabbed fourteen times and found in a pool of her own blood at her home in Saint-Ouen, near Paris.



Coignard, a medical student in Caen, volunteered for activist causes, offering assistance to migrants at different locations in Normandy, Northern France.

The president of a pro-migrant association that delivered assistance to the homeless was found murdered at his home in Bretteville-en-Saire, east of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin (Manche), according to Actu Dussine was found dead this morning at his home,, according to Ouest France Since the brutal murder, a young twenty-year-old Afghan migrant, who Dussine had been housing, has been arrested and placed under local police custody.It has been reported that the migrant in custody cannot speak French.Detectives and criminologists are reportedly at the scene of the crime, processing the former teacher's home for evidence.According to Valeurs Actuelles , it was reported that Dussine "was sleeping when [the alleged assailant], an Afghan migrant barely 20 years old, attacked him with an iron rod. He could not be revived."Investigators are still working on finding a murder for the violent murder of the philanthropist. National File reported: