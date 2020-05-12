Konarak general-purpose vessel
© Twitter / @Jana_Shah
The two vessels were conducting live military exercises in the area of Jask, in the Sea of Oman. According to reports, there may be dozens of casualties among naval personnel from the sunken vessel.

The Iranian Moudge-class frigate 'Jamaran' accidentally shot at the friendly general-purpose ship 'Konarak' during live-fire exercises near Jask, Naval News reported, citing local sources.

The C-802 Noor anti-ship missile sank the Konarak, with many casualties, according to Al Jazeera. At least 40 naval personnel are said to be missing in the incident, Daily Mail, citing local media.



No official statement from the Iranian Navy has followed, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps reportedly labeled the incident "human error", occurring due to an incorrect drill maneuver.

Several videos allegedly show the evacuation of surviving sailors to hospitals after the incident.