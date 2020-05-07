© Sputnik International

"ODG is happy if the visits to the cylinders and hospital are led by Ian Henderson"

"Ian HENDERSON | FFM"

"INSPECTOR HENDERSON, IAN WILL BE PART OF THE TEAM"

Why Henderson was in Douma

"[Henderson] provided support to the FFM team investigating the Douma incident since he was at the command post in Damascus at the relevant time," the OPCW's inquiry stated. [emphasis added] "It is customary for the inspector serving at the command post to provide assistance to the FFM."

"Our best ITL... used for the most complex and sensitive missions"

"in all of Mr. Henderson's annual appraisal reports" during his OPCW tenure, he had received "the highest rating possible. In my opinion, I consider that Mr. Henderson is one of the best of our Inspection Team Leaders. Being one of the best Inspection Team Leaders, Mr. Henderson is aware that he can expect to be selected to lead the most demanding and sensitive assignments."

Who went rogue?

"We are long-serving and dedicated OPCW supporters. We both have reams of documents such as performance appraisals, emails, letters of commendation and others, that reflect a history of service at the highest level in terms of qualifications, skills, expertise, leadership, integrity and professionalism throughout our time at the OPCW.



"Does this not place the efforts by some to smear our reputations, on questionable ground? As a manager, as the highest official in the Organisation, does this not lead to the question: Why would a pair of the top Inspection Team Leaders, both with impeccable records... suddenly 'go rogue'?"

