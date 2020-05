© БесогонTV; Reuters/Jason Lee



"The 060606 part is somewhat alarming. You probably understand this, right? Is this a coincidence or an intentional selection of such a symbol, which in the Apocalypse of John is called the 'number of the beast' - the 666."

Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov claims billionaire Bill Gates might beThe ongoing coronavirus crisis has produced a number of wild conspiracy theories, as some are trying to find the "secret" reasons behind the pandemic. A handful of them revolve around Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his efforts to develop a vaccine against Covid-19.One Microsoft patent that recently received international recognition has been found by many 'truth-seekers' to be particularly alarming.describes a- basically, a device which can be used to 'mine' some digital coins using one's body. Or, rather,as the patent abstractly puts it.The patent did not escape Nikita Mikhalkov, renowned Oscar-winning film director, who pushed quite a theory in a new issue of Besogon TV (roughly translated as 'demon banisher', dubbed, 'In whose pocket the state is?'Mikhalkov then goes on a rant about a dystopian future where digitized (and microchipped) society is split into two unequal parts, namely the elite and the human drones they control. In search of Gates' global "co-conspirators,"a known proponent of the digitalization of society. The director's theory falls short of explaining how that system would solve the overpopulation problem, though - or why Russia would be keen to follow the American business magnate's lead, for that matter.Like any other outrageous theory peddled by a celebrity, the new issue of Besogon TV went viral online, getting around 700,000 views in less than in a day.Mikhalkov's conclusions might be quite far-fetched, andwho has technically stepped down from Microsoft's board to focus on running his and his wife's Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.One alleged purpose of such a technology described is to encourage healthy lifestyle with users awarded cryptocurrency for exercising.Should that be a hype killer then? Hardly, as some would still be freaked out by the potential Black Mirror-esque applications of this tech, while theAnd those who fear being forcefully microchipped by an evil corporation, should probably first check their own pockets for a little "tracking device" called a smartphone, which they had purchased and carry around voluntarily.