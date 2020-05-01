"I view myself as a transition candidate," Biden reportedly said. "My job is... to bring the Mayor Petes of the world into this administration."
Biden is referring to Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the 2020 primary election process to throw his support behind the former vice president. The former South Bend, Indiana mayor originally ran on a progressive platform that shifted into a centrist political stance more akin to Biden's as the race went on. According to a study in The Guardian, business executives were the most likely to donate to Buttigieg's campaign, which — like Biden's — came under scrutiny for its many billionaire donors.
As reported by Politico, a prominent adviser to Biden's campaign claims that he would not likely seek reelection in 2024 should he win in November.
"If Biden is elected, he's going to be 82 years old in four years and he won't be running for reelection."According to the adviser, publicly acknowledging this plan may help Biden draw younger voters on the left who believe he is standing in the way of the new generation of Democrats. The adviser agreed that Biden is an ideal "transition figure" would can not only be the person who defeats Trump but the one that ushers in a new wave of Democrats.
Another top Biden adviser claimed that the former vice president would not publicly commit to a one-term pledge, though he is keeping the plan in mind, especially as a factor in the decision process as he selects a running mate.
Biden's recent comment comes after political commentator Liz Peek predicted that Biden will select Hillary Clinton as his potential vice president and then step down, making way for the former secretary of state to take on Donald Trump once again.
"Clinton is the only VP candidate who would be able to pull off such a last-minute switch," she wrote in a piece for The Hill. "She has the team, the resources and the experience to be the nominee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) do not."
Clinton, Peek claims, is "desperate" to avenge her loss against Trump in 2016.