Women's reputation as nurturing homebodies who left warfare to men in long-ago societies is under attack. Skeletal evidence from hunter-gatherers suggests that women warriors once existed in those populations.Two research teams had planned to present these findings April 17 at the annual meeting of the American Association of Physical Anthropologists. That meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The results have been provided to Science News by the scientists.Sexual divisions of labor characterized ancient societies, but were not as rigidly enforced as has often been assumed, the new studies suggest. "The traditional view [in anthropology] of 'man the hunter and woman the gatherer' is likely flawed and overly simplistic," says forensic anthropologist Marin Pilloud of the University of Nevada, Reno.Consider. Some archaeological evidence as well as historical accounts and 20th century anthropologists' descriptions generally portray men in those groups as hunters, fishers and fighters in tribal feuds and conflicts with outside armies. Women are presented as focused on gathering and preparing plant foods, weaving and child care.But, Pilloud and her colleagues found. Whether those women fought alongside men or carried out other dangerous battle duties, such as sneaking up on enemies to cut their bow strings, can't be determined from their bones. Individuals in this sampleEvidence analyzed by Pilloud's team was part of a database of excavated skeletal remains from more than 18,000 central California hunter-gatherers assembled by study coauthor Al Schwitalla of Millennia Archaeological Consulting in Sacramento. A 2014 study directed by Schwitalla determined that. The new study finds similar patterns of those injuries on the skeletons of men and women.reported in the new study, says biological anthropologist Patricia Lambert of Utah State University in Logan.Some women may have fought in battles, either to defend their children or village or as warriors, suggests Lambert, who was not part of Pilloud's team. But further evidence of female fighters, such as Native American women in California buried with weapons and other battle artifacts, is needed, she says., says anthropologist Christine Lee of California State University, Los Angeles.In a study of nine individuals buried in a high-status Mongolian tomb from the Xianbei period, conducted by Lee and Cal State colleague Yahaira Gonzalez,, Lee says. Freedom for Mongolian women to pursue a variety of activities goes back at least to the Xianbei period, she suspects.Lee now plans to look for skeletal evidence of female warriors in more Mongolian tombs dating to as early as around 2,200 years ago."Badass women may go back a long way in northern Asian nomadic groups," she says.