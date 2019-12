about one-third of Scythian women whose remains have been found to date were buried with weapons

. Many sported war wounds.

The Amazon warriors of ancient Greek lore were once considered mythical figures. But in recent years, archaeological work and genetic analysis have identified women buried with weapons, horseback riding equipment and other accoutrements traditionally associated with warriors.Earlier this month, a team led by archaeologist Valerii Guliaev announced the discovery of a 2,500-year-old tomb in which four such women were buried together. The findings were published in the journal of the Akson Russian Science Communication Association this week.The women belonged to a nomadic group called the Scythians andstudied during a decade-long survey of the western Russian village of Devitsa, reports Ruth Shuster for Haaretz Interestingly, says Guliaev in a statement , women warriors were the norm, not the exception, in Scythian culture.As Adrienne Mayor , author of The Amazons: Lives and Legends of Warrior Women Across the Ancient World , explained to National Geographic 's Simon Worrall in 2014,"If you think about it, a woman on a horse with a bow, trained since childhood, can be just as fast and as deadly as a boy or man," Mayor pointed out.The graves of the adolescent and one of the young women were robbed, but the other two burials remained intact. Notably,The specimen is the first of its kind uncovered in the region, according to Shuster, as well as the first found in situ, perched atop its wearer's skull."Of course, earlier similar headdresses were found in known rich barrows of Scythia," says Guliaev, but the others were often found by local landowners and passed between many hands before reaching specialists."Here we can be certain that the find has been well preserved," the archaeologist explains.