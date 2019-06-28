© Vikings in the West), published in 2009. (Illustration: Peter Duun



Reference:



Marianne Moen: Challenging Gender. A reconsideration of gender in the Viking Age using the mortuary landscape. Doctoral thesis at the Department of Archaeology, Conservation and History, University of Oslo, 2019

Marianne Moen says that gender roles during Viking times weren't nearly as differentiated as we might think."I think we need to move away from distinguishing between men's and women's roles during the Viking times," she said. Moen has completed her PhD on Viking Age gender roles at the University of Oslo. Her research shows thatMoen went through the contents of 218 Viking graves in Vestfold, a county on the southwest side of Oslo Fjord, and sorted the artefacts she found according to type. Many of the graves were richly equipped with everything from cups and plates to horses and other livestock.Archaeologists often assume that Viking women were responsible for the house and home, while men were merchants and warriors.However, tools and items associated with housekeeping were fairly equally distributed between men and women in the Vestfold graves."The key is a good example. It is often considered to be the symbol of a housewife," Moen said. Nonetheless,"It might be time to change the story a bit," she said.Men were just as likely to be buried with cooking equipment as women. Ten graves containing cookware were men's graves, while eight were women's. Moen likes that fact. It means that men also made food, she thinks."My interpretation is that cooking equipment indicates hospitality. This was very important during Viking times," she said, although others interpret it differently.The Gokstad Ship, the large ship displayed at the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo, was part of a man's grave and also contained a large array of cooking equipment."These finds were often excused as being because men needed to make their own food on long voyages," Moen says.Not everyone agrees with Moen's interpretation., says archaeologist Frans-Arne Stylegar.Stylegar was previously the county conservator for Vest-Agder, the southernmost county in Norway. He currently works with cultural preservation and urban planning at the consulting firm Multiconsult."It is difficult to translate the persona who is idealized in burial customs into actual historical reality. It's almost a philosophical question," he says.Moen also thinks there is a stark difference between life and death when it comes to gender roles. But she also thinks that the items that people were buried with have some relation to what real life was like during those times.She reminds us that tools and equipment aren't just something that Vikings were buried with. These items were also found in houses, although without the ability to determine who used them.Stylegar thinks that Moen's PhD thesis was well done and that she makes a convincing case thatHe has studied several Viking graves in Vestfold previously, and isn't very surprised by this conclusion."I've gotten this impression previously, but she shows it very clearly," he said.However, from his own work in Vestfold, he had the impression thatThere are still a few clear differences between genders for the elite., as Moen's work shows.Viking men and women still had more similarities than differences in their graves, Moen said.Moen wonders where the idea that there was clear gender differentiation in the past comes from.Other researchers have pointed out that many of the items retrieved from graves in the early 1900s were interpreted based on the cultural perspectives of those times, in the same way that Moen now sees the artefacts from her modern perspective., and wants to challenge other archaeologists' interpretations of Viking culture. But entrenched perceptions among experts can be difficult to change, she says.There are quite a few researchers who are very set in their opinion on gender when it comes to work-related roles," Moen said.She thinks part of the reason for this is that it is much easier to relate to a version of history that is in keeping with our modern expectations, "a version of history where men and women have specific roles in society," she said."In general, in Viking Age studies, artefacts found in graves are interpreted as being connected to the person buried in the grave. This shouldn't change for cases where artefacts don't meet modern expectations of what a man or woman would have in their grave," Moen said.