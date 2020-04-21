She said: "A number of years ago we had talked about, you know, what if there wasn't coal water, what if there wasn't enough food, where might we go and what might we do as a family?
"So I think we should leave those preparations for ourselves, but absolutely, we prepared and had some food in the basement in case needed.
"And now we're all in the same situation. There are no tools, there was nothing we could do specifically to prepare ourselves with a particular drug or vaccine.
"This is a disease we're all in together.
Comment: She and Bill have far greater access to much higher standards of care should either of them get sick, and they're so financially insulated from the harsh reality that most face that they'll weather the coming economic turmoils and food shortages with ease. The average person can't say the same, and tens of millions of people are losing their jobs and are having to rely on an already over-burdened unemployment system that may not be able to help them before they lose everything. All in this together... What a sick joke.
"And what we mostly talk about now in our home every night is how lucky we are, we understand our privilege, and when we say our grace at night, what we're thankful for around the table, is that we aren't struggling to put a meal on the table as so many families around the world are."
On Wednesday, Melinda Gates said that Donald Trump's decision to pull funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is a dangerous and nonsensical move when the world is facing the health crisis brought by the COVID-19 disease pandemic.
Announcing an extra $150million of funding from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help speed the development of treatments, vaccines and public health measures to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak, Melinda Gates said the WHO was "exactly the organization that can deal with this pandemic".
"De-funding the WHO makes absolutely no sense during a pandemic. We need a global coordinated response," Gates, who co-chairs the foundation with the billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, said in a telephone interview.
"When you're in a crisis like this, it's all hands on deck."
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a halt in US funding to the WHO, saying it had "failed in its basic duty" in allowing the pandemic to take hold.
The Gates Foundation is the second-largest donor to the WHO behind the United States. Melinda Gates said earlier that cutting WHO funding in a health crisis was "as dangerous as it sounds".
The WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he regretted Trump's decision. He said the organisation was still assessing the impact and would "try to fill any gaps with partners".
The philanthropic Gates Foundation's new $150 million commitment brings its COVID-19 funding for the international response to date to $250 million, but Gates said any gap left in the WHO's funding would be very hard for others to fill.
Alongside support for new diagnostics, drugs and vaccines, the Gates money is primarily aimed at helping poorer countries and vulnerable populations handle the oncoming and spreading pandemic and the poverty it will cause.
"We really as a global community need to address what is now just beginning in African and South Asian countries. We see a huge need, and that's why we have more than doubled our commitment," she said.
Comment: Of course the Gates family prepared for times like these. They've helped shape the hysteria we see today! For more on the Gates Foundation and it's impact on shaping the narrative around COVID-19 see: